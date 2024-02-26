Court Storming Update - Forfeiture Picks Up Some Steam

As of Wednesday, we have an injury correction: Wake Forest fans rushing the court didn’t injure Kyle Filipowski’s ankle - Jon Scheyer misspoke. It was his knee.

And as of right now, it’s not clear if he’ll play Wednesday against Louisville. Thankfully, it appears to be a relatively minor injury, but the questions around court storming continue unabated.

Jay Bilas suggests that a school could simply not let anyone leave and then just issue a citation or charge them with an offense.

Might work.

Over on X, Ben Swain, who for our money is one of the funniest guys on the platform, has some serious thoughts about court storming and points out that it’s actually a misdemeanor in North Carolina. So, like Bilas, he says why not just charge them with the offense like normal lawbreakers?

We prefer the idea of the home school forfeiting the game if it allows it. To a large extent, the fans would regulate their own behavior because that would immediately take the win away, but secondarily, it would put the pressure to stop it on the schools too.

Then charge people too - a multi-prong strategy would sort out what works and you can drop what doesn’t.

Apparently the Big 12 is going to consider a no-tolerance policy for court storming, which should be interesting.

And look at this - the Alabama A.D. agrees with us on the forfeiture idea.

It might happen a couple of times, but it would stop quickly after that rule change.