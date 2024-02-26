ACC Roundup - Miami Visits Chapel Hill

Only one game on Monday as Miami heads up to UNC in a world of hurt.

The ‘Canes have had major injuries and a six-game losing streak. Their only win in the last eight games was against Virginia Tech on February 3rd.

However, when they played UNC on the 10th, Miami did push Carolina, losing by just three, 75-72.

Miami got productive games out of Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack in that one with both getting 20 points. Wooga Poplar added 13.

Injuries have gutted Miami’s once-promising season and at this point, barring a huge run in the ACC Tournament which seems highly unlikely given Miami’s lack of depth, the NCAA tournament is out of reach.

But a win in Chapel Hill?

Maybe.

UNC is definitely vulnerable as we’ve seen all month - well, back to January 30th. In the last seven games, UNC is 4-3. Once touted as a possible #1 seed, that’s out of reach now.

That’s not to say UNC can’t figure the issues out and get going again. Of course they could.

They just haven’t.

Still, UNC has to be favored here, and not just because it’s a home game. Miami has struggled for weeks and depth is a real issue. UNC has a much deeper bench.

Even if the Tar Heels continue to underachieve, it should be enough to defeat an injury-riddled bunch of ‘Canes.

Also, don’t overlook this: RJ Davis had a dreadful game at Virginia, shooting just 1-10. He’s got a personal point to make. Our guess is he’ll make it.

Monday’s ACC Action

Miami @ UNC || 7:00 || ESPN