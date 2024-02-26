YouTube Gold: Paolo Banchero Goes Clutch!

Former Duke star Paolo Banchero is in his second season and he is really building on his tremendous first campaign. So far he’s been Rookie of the Year and made the All-Star team. He’s made it obvious that he’s immensely skilled and cutting edge.

And against the Pistons Saturday, Banchero hit a tremendous game winner. He shows his full range of talents here, handling the ball like a guard, juking past Jalen Duren, then going to the corner and hitting a clutch shot to win the game.

There is a bit of a controversy about the play, with some people assuming that he traveled. But this X post explains why the basket was legal: “Even under a microscope we can see a gather + two foot jumpstop. At this point either foot can be lifted to establish the other as the pivot. Paolo’s right foot slides slightly but that’s no issue. Clean play 100%.“