Podcast #599 - Great Game At Wake Ends Badly

With the outrage over the court storming incident fading a little bit, the Duke Basketball Roundup takes a few moments to look back on the actual game, which was a heck of a battle between the Blue Devils and Wake Forest. Both teams were playing at a high level and no one deserved to lose. Jason and Donald break down all the action on both ends of the floor with special praise for Duke big men Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young, who were each outstanding in this contest.

After the break, the DBR guys have some additional comments on the dangerous court storming at the conclusion of the contest. Have a listen as Jason is outraged at some of the comments by Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes. You may not be surprised to see that this episode carries an “explicit” rating as the DBR Podcast crew have some choice words for the Wake fans and administration.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) as well as Fanatics. Homefield Apparel is dropping some new Duke gear on Friday morning, and the collection is absolute fire. Save some cash by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!