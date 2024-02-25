ACC Roundup - UNC Finally Wins At Virginia & Notre Dame Nearly Pulls Off An Incredible Comeback

In Saturday’s ACC Action, UNC topped Virginia 54-44, Notre Dame narrowly lost at Syracuse 88-85, NC State beat Boston College 81-70, Georgia Tech nipped Miami 80-76, Pitt blew by Virginia Tech 79-64 and Clemson took out Florida State 74-63.

Virginia nearly achieved their goal of keeping an opponent under 50, but the catch is you have to score more yourself than they do and 44 points is not going to win many games.

Virginia did a solid job on Armando Bacot, holding him to 4-7 for ten points, and nearly keeping RJ Davis from scoring from the floor, holding him to a spectacular 1-14. However, he hit 9-10 from the free throw line.

Problem was they lost control of Cormac Ryan and the Notre Dame transfer made them pay, hitting six threes and finishing with 18.

Harrison Ingram was also suppressed, scoring just seven. However, he had 10 rebounds and Bacot had 13, continuing their terrific board work.

Virginia just couldn’t score, a problem the Cavaliers have had all season. Although Jordan Minor had 12, he was the only player anywhere close to shooting .500 (he shot 5-9). Reece Beekman had 10 points but shot just 4-14. Andrew Rhode and Ryan Dunn were just 1-4 and 1-5 respectively. Sniper Isaac McKneely was just 2-9.

Virginia got its defensive mojo back but this performance was more like something we’d have seen from Tony Bennett’s dad Dick, who routinely had games where his team topped out in the 40’s.

This was UNC’s first win in Charlottesville since, we think, 2012.

We thought this would be the game of the day but instead it took place in Syracuse, where Notre Dame nearly ruined Jim Boeheim Day.

Syracuse built a massive first half lead, going up 49-20 near the end of the first half.

Then the Irish nearly pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in ACC and college basketball history, ultimately losing by just three.

The vast majority of Notre Dame’s offense came from freshmen guards Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry who racked up 28 and 18 points respectively.

Assuming they’re both back next year, Notre Dame is going to be hell to guard.

After that dreadful start, the Irish ended up shooting 61.5 percent for the game, which is unbelievable.

We were wrong about Chris Bell going off, but it wasn’t as wild as it was against Louisville: he hit 4-5 from behind the line and 6-8 overall for 18 points. Judah Mintz had 21 and JJ Starling had 14, as did Malik Brown.

As great as that comeback was, Syracuse gets full credit for not crumbling. They move to 18-10 with the win, which is a credible start to the Adrian Autry era (so far, that is). Notre Dame is just 10-17, but you can feel the optimism from here. That program is going places.

The ACC’s Falstaff, DJ Burns, dominated BC’s Quentin Post, scoring 19 points and grabbing four boards and also passing out three assists. Post had six points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes before fouling out at the end.

Mason Madsen led the way for BC with 21 points and seven rebounds. Donald Hand had 11 points which was nice to see since he lost last year to a knee injury.

It wasn’t a perfect game for State, but it’s a win and they need several of those for the committee.

The last time Miami won, on February 3rd, the ‘Canes were 15-8.

Now they’re 15-13, having lost six straight.

Pitt lost to Wake Forest last time out but with the win over Virginia Tech, the Panthers have won eight of the last 10.

Blake Hinson racked up 22 points, Jaland Lowe had 18 and Ishmael Leggett kicked in 13.

Sean Pedulla had 26 to pace the Hokies.

It was a close game for about 24 minutes before Pitt pulled away.

Georgia Tech held Norchad Omier to seven points and six boards, which is way below his normal standard of excellence. The education of Baye Ndongo continues as Tech’s promising young big man held his own against Omier with eight points and seven rebounds.

The real story was Miles Kelly, who racked up 25, including 7-11 from behind the line. Naithan George had just five points but he also had six assists.

Tech is now 12-16 but like Notre Dame and Syracuse, also with first-year coaches, the future looks bright for Damon Stoudamire’s program.

Poor Miami goes to Chapel Hill next and that won’t be a fun trip.

PJ Hall is usually a reliable presence for Clemson but he had an off game for the Tigers, playing just 16 minutes, scoring seven points and grabbing two lonely rebounds. And he fouled out.

No matter: Clemson won 74-63. Joe Girard led the way with 24 points. Chase Hunter added 16 and RJ Godfrey 12.

Ian Schieffelin and Jack Clark made up for Hall’s weak rebounding with 11 each.

Hall and Jamir Watkins, who had 18, were both assessed technicals at the end.

We’re not bracketologists, but after Saturday, we’d think that UNC, Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest, Clemson and Pitt are all still alive for an NCAA bid. UNC and Duke are essentially in and Clemson is not far behind. Virginia might be a bit shaky. Wake’s win over Duke was huge and Pitt still has work to do.

No games until Monday when Miami goes to UNC for what promises to be an ugly reckoning.

ACC Standings