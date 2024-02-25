 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Certain Way To Stop Court Storming

Wiping the victory away would do it

By JD King
Duke v Wake Forest
WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Wake Forest Demon Deacons fans storm the court after a win Duke Blue Devils at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on February 24, 2024 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest won 83-79.
After thinking about how Kyle Filipowski was injured at Wake Forest when fans stormed the court, it occurred to us that there is a much easier solution than Filipowski suing Wake Forest, as fun as that might be to watch.

Even better, it’s virtually foolproof. If this is enforced, court storming will never happen again.

What are we proposing?

Simple. If fans storm a court, that game is forfeit.

End of problem.

The first time that it happens would be the last because no one fan base is stupid enough to cost its team a victory.

