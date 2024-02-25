A Certain Way To Stop Court Storming

After thinking about how Kyle Filipowski was injured at Wake Forest when fans stormed the court, it occurred to us that there is a much easier solution than Filipowski suing Wake Forest, as fun as that might be to watch.

Even better, it’s virtually foolproof. If this is enforced, court storming will never happen again.

What are we proposing?

Simple. If fans storm a court, that game is forfeit.

End of problem.

The first time that it happens would be the last because no one fan base is stupid enough to cost its team a victory.