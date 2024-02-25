YouTube Gold: The Beatles Sing Hey Jude Live

We’re taking a brief break from the One Shining Moment marathon but we’ll finish the last couple of installments in the next couple of days. For Sunday, here’s a remarkable clip.

There's a lovely scene in the Apple series Ted Lasso where Coach Beard sits at a table with Lasso’s son as he comes to terms with his parents divorce. A busker is singing the Beatle’s 1968 classic “Hey Jude” and soon everyone is singing along.

Paul McCartney wrote the song for John Lennon’s son Julian who was going through similar turmoil as his parents went their separate ways.

It’s one of the great sing-alongs in rock and roll history.

In this clip, the band is in a stark studio with minimal equipment, seemingly alone although the announcer says they are in front of an audience for the first time in a long while (they stopped touring in 1966).

Then part way through the song, the audience joins them on stage to do pretty much the same sing-along as Coach Beard and Henry did all those years later.

It’s interesting to see not just the band but the dozens of people who are on stage clapping hands and even crowding around Ringo Starr as he drums.

As great as the rendition is, watch the people and their odd combination of modernity and dated fashion like beehives and cat eye glasses, and one older gent who has flowers stuck in the temples of his glasses is especially odd to behold.

The Beatles were falling apart but it was a song of hope, optimism and love, and the video captures all of that.