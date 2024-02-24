We’re going to talk about it on DBR Bites #37. The Duke Blue Devils lost to Wake Forest 83-79, but the biggest story is what occurred as the game ended. Wake’s fans stormed the court, hurting Kyle Filipowski in the process.

Filipowski got hurt bad enough that he needed to be helped off the court by several members of the Duke team, including Jon Scheyer. We’ve learned he hurt his knee and Jason and Donald are absolutely furious and wanted to spend some time on it. Jason has some serious rules changes that he wants the ACC to implement, while Donald is angry at the fact that Wake let the situation get bad by not preparing for it. Duke road losses almost always result in fans storming the court, and there were no plans in place nor did security do its job of protecting the players and staff of the teams on the court.

A full Wake recap will be coming Sunday on Episode 599, but this had to be addressed immediately. There will surely be more thoughts later about how this transpired and what measures need to be taken to ensure that teams remain safe when they’re playing a basketball game.