What If Kyle Filipowski Decided To Sue Wake Forest?

After the Wake Forest game, as you probably know, the Wake fans stormed the court, injuring Duke star Kyle Filipowski. According to coach Jon Scheyer, he suffered a sprained ankle. Some sources have said it was his knee. Either way, he was definitely injured.

Later, Filipowski tweeted “This gotta change.” Scheyer agrees. Everyone agrees.

The NBA doesn't allow it. Why should college?

Yet no one does anything about it.

We have a pretty good idea about how it could stop, and by stop, we mean in a big hurry. It’s an easy solution and it’s one people employ every day to correct problems.

We’re talking about liability, of course.

We’re not necessarily recommending it. This is a hypothetical. But what would happen if Filipowski contacted an attorney, say for instance Durham-based James Scott Farrin, and sued the hell out of Wake Forest? You could easily argue that he suffered because of Wake Forest’s neglect and inadequate security.

With or without the case actually going to trial, if it was actually filed, liability insurance would soon go up across the country (including Duke obviously) and schools would react accordingly, because no one wants to be dragged into an expensive lawsuit.

And by expensive, we mean defending against it, not just paying for however it ends. Lawyers ain’t cheap.

This is a hypothetical suggestion obviously and we have no idea what Filipowski, as a private citizen who was certainly injured would want to do (look at this video angle and you’ll see that he was actually shoved by a Wake Forest fan, which could be enough to convince a jury).

But frankly, he’d be doing every other player in the country a favor. And if it turns out that his injury is significant - let’s say for instance that his professional prospects are diminished- why wouldn’t he? Could you blame him?

As an aside, do you remember a few years back when NC State fans stormed the court after beating Duke and a guy in a wheelchair rolled out there? NC State’s CJ Leslie ended up protecting Will Privette when he was knocked out of his chair (by the way, NC State tacitly endorsed the court storming, as you’ll see here).

If it wasn’t clear before Saturday that this is an idiotic thing to allow, what happened to Filipowski should make it crystal clear. And again, if that’s not enough to make the point, we’re guessing that being served definitely would.

Again, we’re not recommending it, but it would certainly be an accelerant for change.

Update - here’s a statement from Wake Forest A.D. John Currie.