An NBA Brawl Erupts After A Hard Foul On Duke Great Zion Williamson

Back in the 1960’s, everyone in the NBA obviously realized that Wilt Chamberlain was essentially a good-natured Superman and players speculated what would happen if he ever lost his temper and got into a fight.

Eventually it happened against the Boston Celtics and Jim Loscutoff found out what would happen and it wasn’t pretty.

There was an incident in the New Orleans-Miami game Friday night involving Zion Williamson but fortunately for the Heat, no one found out what would happen if the massively powerful Williamson got into a fight.

He stole the ball from Miami’s Jimmy Butler after missing a chippy and went back up, only to have Kevin Love wrap both arms around him and drop him to the floor. He sat there for a minute then sprung up and, probably wisely, stalked away. But you could tell he was seething. Look at how he talks to the ref. That’s about as angry as we can recall seeing him.

While he’s walking away, a brawl starts behind him, it calms down, then starts again.

Then Jose Alvarado helps to start it a third time.

This comes after another recent incident with Charlotte and Golden State and an incident where some fans called Kevin Durant a “bitch,” which he didn’t take to kindly.

The NBA cracked down on fighting a long time ago after this fight nearly cost Rudy Tomjanovich his life and then again after the infamous Malice in the Palace, which was a disaster in every sense. You get the sense that a league-wide memo is on the way and this one may be dealt with fairly harshly.