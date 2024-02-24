NCAA Suffers Another Courtroom Setback

It’s gotten to the point whenever the NCAA has to go to court, it loses. Latest loss: federal judge Clifton Corker issued a preliminary injunction that the NCAA cannot enforce its rules on NIL. This means essentially an open and unregulated market.

Judge Clifton: “the NCAA’s prohibition likely violates federal antitrust law and harms student-athletes.”

Not surprisingly, the NCAA was not happy, issuing these comments: “Turning upside down rules overwhelmingly supported by member schools will aggravate an already chaotic collegiate environment, further diminishing protections for student-athletes from exploitation. The NCAA fully supports student-athletes making money from their name, image and likeness and is making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but an endless patchwork of state laws and court opinions make clear partnering with Congress is necessary to provide stability for the future of all college athletes.”

Waiting for the Congress to bail them out doesn't seem like the smartest possible strategy. We’ll post more links about this as they become available.