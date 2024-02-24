ACC Roundup - Getting Down To Brass Tacks

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Syracuse and Notre Dame tangle, NC State gets Boston College, UNC visits Virginia, Georgia Tech heads down to Miami, Virginia Tech goes up to Pitt and Florida State hazards a trip to Littlejohn to play Clemson.

The highlight game is UNC at Virginia. The Cavaliers have probably been pretty surly since getting destroyed at Virginia Tech on Monday and practice has probably not been a whole lot of fun.

UNC by contrast has been erratic for most of February but had no trouble with Virginia Tech, something that probably isn’t lost on the Wahoos. It’s a really intriguing matchup. You can expect that Virginia has focused on defense all week and they’ll most likely try to take UNC to the woodshed. We’ll see how that works out. UNC hasn’t won in Charlottesville since 2012, when Armando Bacot was about 11.

Notre Dame and Syracuse is more interesting than the records suggest. Micah Shrewsberry has limited talent but he has taught his team to play great defense. And Syracuse has some talent but limited post play, among other flaws. We don’t know what to think here, but we’d bet a) Chris Bell doesn't have another first-half explosion and b) either way, the guards will probably decide the game.

NC State needs a win and, really, can’t afford a bad loss to Boston College. Normally this wouldn’t be a big deal but right now? It’s a big deal.

If State doesn’t win this, it’s a big blow to their post-season hopes. That’s on thin ice right now anyway, but a loss to BC would really be crippling. And Boston College could do it. We’ve admired their effort for some time. The Eagles always play hard.

Neither Georgia Tech or Miami is having a good year but this game is really compelling. It could end up being imperfectly great. Someone completely unexpected could step up and have a monster game. This is one to keep an eye on.

Pitt still has a chance to make a solid post-season splash but, like State, can’t afford bad losses. Beating Virginia Tech is a big deal. Well, losing to Virginia Tech is a big deal. Winning just more or less maintains the status quo.

But that’s far better than the alternative.

Can the Hokies suppress Blake Hinson? Wake Forest did it on Tuesday but it hasn’t been easy. We’ll take the Panthers here.

Finally, we’ll take the Tigers at home. Florida State has been dangerous at times this season but the Seminoles are 14-12 overall and well off of Leonard Hamilton’s late-career surge.

Like some other teams Saturday, Clemson can’t afford a bad loss and we think they’ll come ready to play.

Saturday’s ACC Action

Notre Dame @ Syracuse || 12:00 || ESPN

Duke @ Wake Forest || 2:00 || ESPN

Boston College @ NC State || 2:00 || ACCN

UNC @ Virginia || 4:00 || ESPN

Georgia Tech || 4:00 || ACCN

Virginia Tech @ Pitt || 5:30 || unlisted

Florida State @ Clemson || 7:45 || unlisted

