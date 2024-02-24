You Tube Gold: 2020’s One Shining Moment

In 2020, the NCAA tournament - well, college basketball and all public sports - were canceled in March due to the Covid pandemic.

The ACC Tournament was actually canceled minutes before Florida State and Clemson were scheduled to tip off.

So was the NCAA tournament, which left a blank spot for a lot of fans. It wasn't the worst thing about 2020 obviously. A whole lot of people died and there were millions of sad stories.

For people who loved the game though, it was a hard pill to swallow, and missing the One Shining Moment was also tough.

Fortunately, at least two parties decided to fill that void.

The first is from the Highlight Vault and it takes some of the great moments from that season and puts them to the famous song. It’s pretty well done.

The other is from a fan named Brandon Gaudin who did what he calls the quarantine edition. It’s, uh, more bare bones but still fun. We actually saw this one first and it was fun in a different way. It underscores the love people have for the tradition.

It would return the next season, although the year would unfold with lots of uncertainty and canceled games since the pandemic was still raging. And in 2021, Baylor would rise above it all to claim its first national championship.