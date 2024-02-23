Bites #36 - Road Warrior Weekend

Duke’s three-game road trip takes them about an hour down the road to Wake Forest for what will be one of the toughest games of the season. As the Duke Basketball Roundup crew explains, Wake is a good team on the road but a truly great team at home, raining 3-pointers down on opponents. The Demon Deacons are undefeated in Winston-Salem this season and they are in desperate need of an attention-getting win... and Duke is just the opportunity they want.

The DBR Podcast breaks it all down as Duke tries to stay atop the ACC standings and remain in line for a very high seed in the NCAA tournament. After the break, the podcast guys also reveal a shocking statistic about Duke’s Mark Mitchell. His poor shooting reputation from early in the season is really starting to fade.

