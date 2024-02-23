Next Up - Wake Forest

Date 2/23 || Time 2:00 || Venue Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum || Video ESPN

Next up for Duke is a quick rematch with Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, and that’s not going to be easy.

Wake Forest is a much better team than Ken Pom and company would suggest and a win over Duke, currently ranked #8 (AP) and #7 (Coaches) would be absolutely huge for the Demon Deacons and their post-season hopes. They really need a big quad 1 win to bolster their resume.

And they weren’t that far from getting it in Durham two weeks ago Saturday, losing 77-69.

Duke won by eight, but they could never really escape the Deacons, who hung around for the entire game. To us, they sure as hell looked like a tournament team.

Wake’s strength is on the perimeter where Hunter Sallis, Kevin Miller and Cameron Hildreth are a tough trio.

Gonzaga transfer Sallis has been a major revelation, putting up 18.3 ppg. Miller is getting 15.5 and Hildreth 13.5. The trio averages a shade under nine assists and they’re also pulling down 11.8 rebounds collectively.

The big guys are pretty good too. Andrew Carr is getting 13.5 ppg and 6.9 boards while Efton Reid is getting 9.0 ppg and 8.2 rebounds. He’s also huge and at Duke, Reid showed he knows how to maneuver inside. Duke really had trouble countering him.

Freshman guard Parker Friedrichsen, senior Damari Monsanto, Matthew Marsh, Zach Keller and Marquis Marion round out the rotation.

Wake got into major foul trouble in Durham. Reid only played 15 minutes before fouling out. Carr got 28 minutes before follow him to the bench. Hildreth, a very physical guard, had four of his own.

Sallis led the way with 22 points and Carr had 12. But guess who the third leading scorer was? Friedrichsen. That guy is really going to be good.

Duke is going to have some real challenges up there. First, as we said, Wake needs this win vastly more than Duke does. Second, the odds of them seeing massive foul trouble again are minimal. Third, Wake Forest loves to get Duke and UNC in the Joel and, if they can, pummel them senseless. It’s never an easy place to play. And fourth, it’s a rare sell-out.

All that said, it’s still a winnable game for Duke. The Blue Devils have grown up a lot, particularly Jared McCain, who may be the leading candidate for ACC Rookie of the Year.

Duke’s backcourt of McCain, senior Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Caleb Foster and Jaylen Blakes is deep and deadly. They also defend well.

Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell give the Blue Devils two tough matchups up front. It’s important that they stay out of foul trouble though because it’ll be really tough for Ryan Young and Sean Stewart to contain Reid. Reid is not a quick guy, but he’s big and he knows how to work inside.

This game is going to be a major challenge for Duke but not much will be easy down the stretch. The Devils will see Louisville and Virginia at home before a trip to Raleigh and finally closing out with UNC on Senior Day.

None of it’s going to be particularly easy but all of it will help Duke prep for March Madness. A win at Wake Forest would be a significant accomplishment and, potentially, an accelerant for a young team still on the rise.