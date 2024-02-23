KenPom: Duke Among Eight Teams That Could Win The National Championship

Analytics have changed sports and they definitely have their place. Look at the movie Moneyball for an example of how it can be used. Then consider the brilliant use Brad Stevens made of analytics at Butler.

It’s changed sports immensely and analytics are important. But we basically find it somewhat limiting and, at times, pretty irrelevant.

Why?

Because there are things that can’t be measured, like emotional levels, or group dynamics. Imagine that Marquette met UConn in the Final Four. How do you measure a desire for payback? How would you have measured that in 1991 when Duke upset UNLV after being humiliated the year before?

Look at the Villanova-Georgetown epic in 1985. Could analytics have predicted that Villanova would have played essentially a perfect game?

Not a chance.

But it is interesting if all it did was to narrow things down. And that’s what KenPom appears to be doing according to this article about the teams most likely to win the national championship - according to Ken Pomeroy’s site, anyway.

The eight teams he says have the best odds are:

UConn

Creighton

Purdue

Houston

Arizona

Tennessee

Duke

UNC

You can read the arguments for yourself and there’s no question these are all really good teams. But how much trust can you put into this?

For one thing, you can look at history.

Rick Barnes has made the Final Four once, the Elite Eight twice and neither since 2007-08. Barnes has gone out four times in the Sweet Sixteen. He’s been coaching since the 1987-88 season. He’s lost in the round of 64 12 times. He’s gone out in the round of 32 seven times. His NCAA record is 27-26.

That’s not a record that inspires immense confidence.

That’s true also for Purdue’s Matt Painter. He's made the Sweet Sixteen five times but Purdue tends to flame out early. He’s gone out four times in the round of 64 and four times in the round of 32. He’s made the Sweet Sixteen five times and the Elite Eight once.

His overall NCAA record is 17-14, a shade better than Barnes’s, but not much.

Creighton’s Greg McDermott has been a D-I coach since 2000-01. He’s made one Sweet Sixteen and one Elite Eight.

We’re not saying these teams can’t make a deep run or get to the Final Four or win it all. That would be stupid.

This is an interesting analysis and it’s nice to see Duke in the mix. But just as you shouldn’t bet the farm on analytics, you shouldn’t bet it on history either. And one of the biggest factors of all is completely irrational and beyond anyone’s control: it’s luck.

In 2019, Central Florida narrowly missed upsetting Duke when Aubrey Dawkin’s tip-in rimmed out and Purdue had Virginia on the ropes before freshman Kihei Clark made a phenomenal pass to Mamadi Diakite. In 1992, UNLV had a terrible break when Greg Anthony fouled out.

In multiple games every season you can see critical plays where someone either got terribly lucky or unlucky.

It’s just the nature of the event and there’s no way analytics can predict luck.