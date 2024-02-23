Duke Smokes #17 Syracuse, 58-45

This season has been about growth for Kara Lawson’s young team and Thursday was another step forward as Duke topped #17 Syracuse, 58-45.

Duke held Syracuse to 25 percent for the game and 18.8 percent from behind the line.

It’s remarkable that Duke won by 13 because the Blue Devils had 27 turnovers and most teams that have that many turnovers don’t win, much less by double figures. Those Duke turnovers kept Syracuse in the game: the Orange scored 24 off of the miscues.

Duke did a number on Syracuse in general and on Dyaisha Fair in particular: she took 25 of Syracuse’s 56 shots, hitting just seven (and 1-7 from three point range).

No one else hit more than three shots.

As an example of Duke’s dominance, the Blue Devils got 18 second chance points to Syracuse’s two. As another, duke 36 points in the paint to Syracuse’s 20. And the second quarter was devastating for the Orange, with the Devils winning that period 21-6.

Kennedy Brown led the way with 12 while Reigan Richardson had 11. Jadyn Donovan had a highly impressive 15 rebounds. while Taina Mair had nine assists.

It was a big game for the Devils but things don’t get easier: Duke comes home to face #6 NC State on Sunday, and the Pack has been a tough out for everyone.