YouTube Gold: 2019’s One Shining Moment

As Duke fans, obviously 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015 are our favorite NCAA championships. Outside of that though, it might be Virginia’s in 2019 because it was just so thrilling the way they kept winning tight games - not least of all after the 2018 disaster of losing to #16 UMBC.

That ended up as an incredible motivational tool for the Wahoos though as they came back in 2019 and got it done. On to the video!

This one starts with a stylistic departure - a player walking in silhouette against a #MarchMadness background. Well done!

And it’s a bit different before the vocals start too, making one wonder if someone else took over the editing duties.

First we get red and white cheerleader pom poms then the Jayhawk mascot twirls to face the camera. A cowboy mascot does some interesting work on the floor and then we get the first Cute Kid Shot (CKS) of two kids in NCCU t-shirts dancing in the stands. Then the Wofford Terrier plays air guitar before the Oregon cheerleaders get a moment. The Florida and Baylor bands are crisply edited in then Otto the Orange spins around. We stand by what we said about the Buckeye mascot vs. Otto: Otto is no home run but Brutus was out in three pitches. Ugh.

Then Nevada takes the court before Tennessee re-invents the Ernie and Bernie era warmups from the 1970’s with synchronized dunking and team leaps which is another interesting editorial choice.

Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Jim Nantz stack fists one on top of the other then we get a glimpse inside of a lockerroom.

Murray State dances a Hoops Haka but we don’t see Ja Morant yet. Then we get another Hoops Haka followed by a less flamboyant bit of exuberance from some Wildcats. Then it’s another Haka before we see Michigan in the lockerroom, firmly united in purpose. They’re going to lose, but they are united, so that’s good, right?

Then it’s time for Luther Vandross and the tip-off, which two teams share.

We next get a shot of St. John’s cheerleaders and fans, with the fans arm-in-arm. Arizona State’s Romello White comes into focus before them and then a pensive shot of Zion Williamson at “there you are.”

Auburn’s Chuma Okeke runs for his life with Kansas’ Quentin Grimes keeping pace. Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis scrambles to take the ball from Montana’s Donaven Dorsey as they cut “running for your life” for two scenes.

Shooting star?

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards clutch shot against Virginia. It’s so nice he gets a repeat.

Was it nice to pair Fran Dunphy with “all those years”? UNC’s Luke Maye gets “no one knows” but he could have gotten the”just how hard you worked” spot because that guy went from basically a legacy walk-on to a critical player for Ol’ Roy Williams. He deserves respect. Instead that spot went to Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ.

And “now it shows,” wonderfully, goes to Wofford’s Fletcher Magee.

Virginia gets a moment of triumph then Zion Williamson beats North Dakota State’s Vinnie Shahid to a loose ball then - you have to slo-mo this - goes behind his back to take it to the basket (use the L-R arrow keys for slo-mo). The guy weighs over 280 and he does that? At full speed?

Still amazing.

Ja Morant, before he lost his mind, takes the ball in over Marquette’s Joey Hauser. You have to look carefully, but Theo John is in the background (#4).

LSU’s Tremont Waters takes it in past Maryland’s Jalen Smith for a buzzer beater at the “frozen inside” mark.

Over the last couple of versions of OSM, incidentally, we’re hearing a lot more from the announcers. Just an editorial observation.

The Gonzaga band member on video at :56 has, we can promise you, never heard the end of it. He probably gets approached in grocery stores. It wouldn’t surprise in the slightest if he met his spouse because she recognized him from this clip.

The estimable Tacko Fall gets a dunk against VCU and splits “the time is short” with two crying players then UCF’s BJ Taylor gets a shot off as Tre Jones desperately tries to avoid the foul. He misses and Aubrey Dawkins, Johnny’s son, misses the tip-in and leaves the court broken-hearted at “the moment’s gone.” The editors got that one right - wow. Beautifully done.

Duke rushes the court and Coach K embraces his first great Duke star, Dawkins. You know he wanted to win, but he looks so distressed that Dawkins had to lose.

UC Irvine gets a moment and then it’s two shots of losing teams/teammates before two Red Raiders acknowledge a good play and Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield hushes the crowd and splits “inside you knew” with Colgate’s Jordan Burns.

Kentucky’s Tyler Herro hits a big shot then Michigan State’s Matt McQuaid hits a completely insane shot against Duke. You have to spend a lifetime of trying stupid stuff by yourself to know where you are when you hit a shot like that with your back to the basket. Kudos, sir! Kudos!

Coach Ritchie McKay dances in the Liberty lockerroom as his players roar in approval.

The next lockerroom is so messy you can’t really tell who it is and then Michigan starts to spray stuff around and it’s hard not to think of the poor maintenance people who are watching this and thinking “you can clean that yourself, fella!” John Belein gets soaked and then Mark Few does a handstand that impresses his Zags even as one or two reach to brace him.

One more celebration but by a team we can’t recognize, then Tom Izzo leads a lockerroom dance which is pretty well done, all things considered.

Virginia’s Grant Kersey beats his chest and splits the “beat of the heart” with Texas Tech’s Davide Morretti, a native of Bologna, Italy. The power of the tournament reaches deep.

On a minor note, by 2019, virtually every program has a Web site and at least several years of archives, which is nice when you’re looking stuff up.

Zion gets a massive block on Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear at the “wind in your face” spot before Arizona State’s Luguentz Dort takes a massive tumble against St. John’s.

Oregon’s Will Richardson gets an alley-oop off to Victor Bailey then RJ Barrett comes down and kicks off a dunk sequence at “more than a race.” This is the one where Zion Williamson leaps in the background. It’s an amazing image.

Williamson gets the next dunk, followed by Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura and someone else we can’t quite recognize. Then Williamson gets the final rebound against Virginia Tech as Ahmed Hill hits the deck, defeated. Williamson gets an interview clip here too. He was such a star at Duke!

Auburn’s Okeke goes down against UNC and blows out his ACL. Several Auburn shots follow then Bruce Pearl is interviewed, his voice breaking.

Texas Tech’s Tariq Owens gets a major block on Michigan State to take the Red Raiders to their first Final Four and then Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite hits the shot to put the Purdue game into overtime, but only after freshman Kihei Clark makes one of the greatest passes in tournament history. Tony Bennett immediately hugs his dad, Dick, and great trivia question: how many father-and-son coaches have gotten teams to the Final Four?

Then Nate James walks Zion Williamson off the court after losing to Michigan State and there’s a touching moment between an Auburn player and we assume his father.

Then a Spartan gets a shot off over flying Zion Williamson and it’s on to the Final Four, which starts with the now-traditional wide shot of the arena.

Ty Jerome hits a long shot as Bill Raftery echoes his famous line about Jerome Lane when he broke the backboard back in 1988 - “send it in, Jerome!” - and then Auburn fouls Kyle Guy as he shoots a long three. His long hours of practice pay off and he nails all three (not shown) and is carried off the court.

Then it’s Texas Tech and Michigan State. It’s Big Ten, which has mean failure for almost a quarter of a century and it’s no different here as the Red Raiders advance. Celebrity shot: Patrick Mahomes flexes!

Cassius Winston, a brilliant basketball mind, consoles McQuaid after losing then it’s a shot of a clean-shaven Chris Beard.

And finally, the championship, which always comes as the music builds to a crescendo.

Texas Tech’s Matt Mooney launches a rainbow over Braxton Key and then we see Guy just gleeful, rushing down the court. Tony Bennett puts Virginia’s sticker into the championship spot and slaps it five times for emphasis.

Then we get the confetti drop and the trophy raise.

Things looked pretty good, but by next spring, at tournament time, Covid-19 would strike and there would be no tournament. But we have something planned for the next installment anyway.