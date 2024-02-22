The Duke Blue Devils destroyed the Miami Hurricanes on the road Wednesday night, and Jason and Donald jump on soon after the game to recap all the fun on Episode 598!

We are so thrilled with the effort the Blue Devils had that after some very good headlines, we jump right into that. The effort permeated every single facet of the game, from offense to our stellar defense, and it was fun to see. Jason and Donald go back and forth on the good, marveling at how well Duke played individually and collectively.

The ball movement was there, the highlight dunks were there, the 3 ball was flying, and we were getting rebounds. After the break, we nitpick to find some things to improve from this performance, but make no mistake, Duke really closed out their Florida road trip with a performance that makes the rest of the nation take notice that the team they thought we were might be starting to announce its presence.

