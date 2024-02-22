Last Day For Our Louisville Auction!

Our Louisville auction closes tonight at 11:00 p.m. and that one should be interesting.

Louisville is not having a banner year, true, but this is a chance to welcome Nolan Smith back to Cameron and that should be sweet.

Smith of course was a key part of Duke’s 2010 national championship team and was an assistant coach for Mike Krzyzewski and, briefly, Jon Scheyer before moving to Louisville when Kenny Payne, who played for the Cardinals along with Smith’s dad Nolan, took the job.

In fact, he helped recruit a number of the players on this year’s team.

Watching this group grow has been a lot of fun and watching them in Cameron, the single best place to watch a college basketball game, is something you shouldn’t miss. Jon Scheyer is just at the beginning what promises to be a remarkable Duke career and seeing these young guys becoming part of something bigger than themselves is pretty special.

And when you bid, even if you don’t win, you’ll get to support the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons, which is doing vital work training African doctors. Read the web site and you’ll get an idea of why it matters.

