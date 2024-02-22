You Tube Gold: 2018’s One Shining Moment

We talked the other day about teams that had won multiple championships under different coaches and forgot to mention Villanova, which is too bad, because two of their three are just extraordinary.

Villanova’s upset of mighty Georgetown in 1985 was simply incredible and the win over UNC in 2016 was the most dramatic ending in NCAA championship history.

The 2018 title, ‘Nova’s second in three years, was not nearly as dramatic - a 79-62 win over Michigan - but it cemented their status as one of the nation’s best programs and also Jay Wright’s status as one of the best coaches ever.

The 2018 One Shining Moment starts with a shot of the UMBC mascot which cannot have thrilled Virginia fans. Then it’s a cheerleader twirling, a team taking the floor before we see the Michigan flag then the Duke flag dominate the screen.

Then it’s another cheerleader shot, this time of Villanova and then a look at Brutus Buckeye. Serious question: it’s supposed to be a nut, right? As outsiders, can’t OSU have a more appealing mascot? This is right up there with Syracuse’s Otto, but in their defense, an orange is more limited. What is it? An orange! A nut could have more personality and distinction. Tones, pits, whatever. Brutus just unattractive. Sue us!

The Gonzaga cheerleaders have a NOISE sign, and, getting clever, it has handles. Wilbur the Wildcat - now there’s a mascot - poses with the Arizona cheerleaders. Raleigh native DeVonte Graham brings the ball up for Kansas and Kentucky’s PJ Washington grooves in warmups.

We see the Duke band next and, as far as we can recall, the first appearance of an Apple Watch (it was introduced three years prior, in 2015). Then we see the ‘Bama band and a shot of Longhorn Matt Coleman and Texas A&M’s Robert Williams slams it in. St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams urges the crowd on. Markis McDuffie, one of the last players to come out of Bob Hurley’s legendary St. Anthony’s before it closed, defends against Marshall’s Phil Bledsoe.

Florida State’s PJ Savoy gets an early chest beat before Nevada’s Jordan Caroline raises his arms in triumph. We get Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed before we see three locker room celebrations, culminating with UMBC’s after the historic upset of #1 seed Virginia. It was so remarkable that UMBC gets three straight shots, which is highly unusual in the genre.

Then we get a raising of the fists and Michigan’s Mo Wagner greets an opponent during introductions.

A Loyola player appeals to the crowd and then we see a band shot before the ball goes up: all of that in 21 seconds. Not bad!

The tip-off is another salute to UMBC as Retriever (now there’s a mascot) Arkel Lamar beats Kansas State’s Makol Mawien for the ball.

Rhode Island’s KJ Maura runs by Gary Trent as Danny Hurley makes his second post-season appearance. More will follow.

Loyola’s Marques Townes drives on Miami’s Ebuka Izundu then Michigan State’s Miles Bridges gets a big put-back then Tennessee’s Admiral Scholfield leaps in joy on the sideline.

Then Jalen Brunson (we think) streaks by UNC’s Drew Berry before Donte DiVincenzo makes a spectacular move in traffic against Radford.

Durham native Jalen Johnson takes it in for a slam in the Tennessee-Wright State game then Loyola’s Donte Ingram takes a long game winner over Miami’s Sam Waardenburg before his teammates rush the floor which pairs perfectly with the “shooting star” slot.

Rhode Island’s EC Matthews puts a nice move on Oklahoma’s Trae Young then Buffalo’s Wes Clark takes on a much bigger Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop gets one off on Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura then Houston’s Danrad Knowles raises his arms in triumph.

Oklahoma’s Young moves on Rhody’s Fatts Russell then Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson puts on a move that makes the announcers swoon. His Alabama defender looks like he might cry too, all at the “how hard you worked” spot. Jarrell Brantley moves past Auburn’s Chuma Okeke before FSU’s PJ Savoy leaves a Missouri defender on the floor with a devastating fake.

Marshall gets “now it shows” as Jarrod West passes to Jannson Williams for the slam, jam, bam, baby! That earned the “now it shows” spot.

Teammate Jon Elmore exults on the sideline and then does the mid-air bump with CJ Burks.

Sacha Killeya-Jones gets a rare Kentucky highlight then Buffalo’s Tyrique Jones has fun as Nate Oats cheers the Bulls on.

Red Raider Keenan Evans throws an alley-oop as Vandross sings and then gets a moment to go all gladiator-in-triumph. Then a Loyola player raises a finger in triumph. Gator Jalen Hudson celebrates a big play against Texas Tech then a Cincinnati Bearcat makes a face that he probably wishes wasn’t frozen in time before UMBC’s Jairus Lyles hits a beautiful shot over Virginia’s lunging Jack Salt. And there’s a small homage there to what UMBC accomplished with the first-ever upset of a #1 seed by a #16. Near the end, UVA’s Ty Jerome comforts a distraught Kyle Guy as they leave the court. This would be great motivation for them the following year.

Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo comes in for a big dunk as Luther sings “the time is short” and Villanova’s Omari Spellmand shares the spot. Buffalo’s Dontay Caruthers pounds the floor in frustration against Arizona at “the road is long,” followed by an inconsolable player. A blocked layup and several scenes of defeat precede a joyous Florida State lockerroom.

Two court stormings follow with first Texas Tech and Michigan after beating Loyola, and one of the Loyola kids is on the floor, weeping, not even noticing the large young men who might step on him at any second.

Another player pulls his shirt over his head then Grayson Allen chases a ball out of bounds at “always did your best” and a play later, Marvin Bagley rocks the rim. A Syracuse player does his best to look mean but his mom knows better!

Nevada gets a wonderful moment at the “inside you knew” spot then Loyola celebrates again as Clayton Custer gives Sister Jean a sweet hug in her wheelchair. How nice was that story?

Then Michigan’s Jordan Poole puts an end to that dream with a long dagger over the Ramblers (side note: wouldn’t it have been great to have the Ramblers and Retrievers play?)

Michigan rushes the court then West Virginia’s Logan Routt celebrates followed by Florida State’s Terance Mann and then Nevada’s Caleb Martin roars. A Villanova Wildcat triumphs and then we get lockerroom scenes from Michigan, Florida State, Syracuse and Loyola before Eric Musselman bellows “nothing feels better than this!”

The next player we can ID is K-State’s Barry Brown driving on Kentucky’s Jarred Vanderbilt.

Jayhawk Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk dunks at “the wind in your face.” He’s Ukrainian. We hope he’s okay. His family too.

Some Ramblers embrace gleefully before Texas Tech pulls off a nice alley-oop against Purdue.

Grayson Allen lives up to his jersey number with a nice three and then DeVonte Graham hits teammate Silvio De Sousa with an alley-oop. They both share the “more than a race” with Loyola’s Marques Townes.

Wagner takes one in hard for Michigan and gets a wingspread shot running down court before DiVincenzo gets a slam back for Villanova.

Allen just misses a shot that would have pushed Duke past Kansas and then a teammate - we can’t be sure who from the angle - pounds the floor in frustration. OT, baby!

Then Michigan and Villanova have a moment of triumph as they prepare to collide in the finals. DeVonte Graham leaps in excitement and Marvin Bagley leans over, devastated by the loss. Jalen Brunson is pleased obviously because the Wildcats are advancing. There’s another Loyola shot and then Michigan’s Charles Matthews gets the “inside you knew” leap of affirmation. Moving on!

By the way, look at John Beilein right behind him. He is not happy with the exuberance. No Musselmania here.

Two more lockerroom shots and then it’s on to the big show. After the pan shot of the coliseum, there is a series of dunks, not all from the Final Four.

But then we see Brunson shooting over Jayhawk Graham, Wagner launching one and DiVincenzo zipping a pass past Mitch Lightfoot to Erich Paschall for a dunk.

Brunson and Wagner go flying out of bounds at “willing to try” and after a dunk by Paschall and a shot of and Wolverine Charles Matthews in one more shot of the win over Loyola, we see happy Villanova fans as Brunson points to the crowd with the Final Four banner in his teeth.

And Villanova, of course, never let go.

At the crescendo, as always, the championship jump happens and then a few shots of the title game. This time: DiVincenzo launches a long shot, Wolverine Ali Abdur-Rahkman shoots over Paschall, Wagner spreads his arms in premature triumph, Brunson passes and Vincenzo gets a dunk.

Then Villanova rushes the court and the Wildcats raise the trophy as the confetti falls.

It’s not quite the end of an era - Wright would coach several more years before sweeping changes lead to his retirement - but it’s getting close. That Villanova era was some of the best college basketball ever played.

Next time - Virginia’s completely insane title run in 2019.