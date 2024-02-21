ACC Roundup - Wake Crushes Pitt

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, Syracuse nipped NC State 87-83, Boston College fell at Florida State 84-76 and Wake Forest crushed Pitt 91-58.

Wake Forest came loaded for bear..or maybe Panther. The Deacons hit six of their first 10 shots and shot nearly 54 percent from behind the line in the first half.

It didn’t get better in the second half as Wake Forest ripped off a 19-4 run.

Pitt shot just 29 percent for the game and got worse as the game went on, hitting just 21.9 percent in the second half.

Blake Hinson, who has been on a tear, topping out by hanging 41 on Louisville Saturday, was held to 10 here, shooting just 3-10/1-5. The only person who shot even remotely well was Ishmael Leggett, who came off the bench to hit 5-10, including 3-5 from behind the line.

Chris Bell went off against NC State, hitting 26 points in the first half including eight three pointers.

State started poorly and went into halftime down 55-40 but fought their way back into it and the game was tied 83-83 with :20 left when Quadir Copeland hit a pair of free throws. Judah Mintz tacked on another pair of free throws with :05 left to give Syracuse the four point win.

It’s a bad loss for State and really hurts their NCAA chances. It’s a bit early to get into this, but one wonders how the Pack faithful will react. Keatts has done a decent job at NC State but at some point, people get impatient. We’ll see soon.

Florida State and Boston College had a tight game for about 32 minutes before FSU went on a 10-0 run to break the game open.

Both teams started hot, with the ‘Noles hitting six of their first eight and BC seven of their fist eight including 4-5 of threes.

Both teams shot well but Florida State had a big advantage from the foul line, hitting 21-29 to BC’s 11-16. Jamir Watkins had a big game, shooting 7-10/2-3 for 22 points and grabbing 11 boards. Jaedyn Zackery shot 7-10 and finished with 19 to pace BC.

No more games until Saturday when there are seven scheduled and the most interesting in our opinion will be UNC at Virginia. Has UNC righted the ship? Will Virginia bounce back from the destruction Virginia Tech wreaked?

Two games Wednesday night as Notre Dame visits Louisville and Clemson goes down to Georgia Tech. The first game at this point is just for pride while the second game would be an awful loss for Clemson. We’d rate Notre Dame at Louisville as a toss-up since one team can’t shoot and the other can’t defend. And since Clemson is probably still angry about fumbling the State game away Saturday, not to mention losing to Tech at home earlier, we’d take the Tigers here.

Wednesday’s ACC Action

Notre Dame @ Louisville || 7:00 || ESPNU

Clemson @ Georgia Tech || ACCN

ACC Standings

Notre Dame visits Louisville on 4-game road skid

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Preview: Notre Dame men’s basketball at Louisville Wednesday

Clemson Men’s Basketball looks to avenge earlier loss to Georgia Tech

Clemson Basketball Preview: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech to chase rare season sweep of Clemson