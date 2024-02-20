Duke Falls At Home To Notre Dame 70-62

Duke gave #19 Notre Dame a solid game Monday night before falling 70-62.

The Blue Devils played well in the first two quarters, taking a 30-27 lead into halftime, but the Irish dominated the third quarter, 21-9. Duke won the fourth, 23-22 and finished with a 21-14 run but it was too little too late.

Reigan Richardson led the way for Duke with 23 points. Jadyn Donovan had 10 points, eight boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Coach Kara Lawson was not overly impressed, saying “Do we play with the appropriate level of effort and focus and discipline? We’ve got to get that back. We didn’t have that tonight. And so that’s my fault as a coach that we didn’t have it tonight.”

With the loss, Duke falls to 16-9 and 8-6 in the ACC. Next up is a road trip to Syracuse on Thursday.