Podcast #597 - Hurricane Warning

A whole lot of folks circled this one on the calendar back when the schedule came out. Duke versus Miami was sure to be a matchup for the top of the ACC as the ‘Canes were coming off a Final Four season and returned a whole lot of talent. But things have not worked out as expected for Jim Larranaga’s crew and this is now a game against a team struggling to even stay eligible for the NIT.

Today’s episode of the Duke Basketball Roundup prepares you for the matchup Wednesday night by looking at what has gone wrong so far in Miami’s season. The DBR crew also warns that this is not a team to be overlooked... there are no easy road games in the ACC this season, that’s for sure!

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) as well as Fanatics. Homefield Apparel is dropping some new Duke gear on Friday morning, and the collection is absolute fire. Save some cash by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!