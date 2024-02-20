ACC Roundup - Stunner In Cassell

It’s not a surprise necessarily that Virginia Tech beat Virginia. Anything can happen in a rivalry game, but a 34 point beatdown? Only 41 points?

We’ve gotten used to seeing Virginia hold teams to 41 points, but losing 75-41? It’s the worst ACC loss of the Tony Bennett era.

The Hokies were up 16-14 before they ripped off a 20-0 run, taking a 36-16 lead into halftime.

It was just ridiculous, not least of all because Virginia Tech is not a particular good defensive team.

Virginia shot just 32.7 percent and 16.7 percent for threes. On the bright side, free throw shooting went from 10 percent against Wake Forest to 71.4 percent here. No one got in double figures for Virginia.

On the other hand, Lynn Kidd had 14 points in 18 minutes, Robbie Beran and Tyler Nickel had 13 and Mylyjael Poteat finished with 11.

We thought the guards might do the damage but Sean Pedulla had eight, Hunter Cattoor had six and MJ Collins just four. They combined to shoot 6-23.

It was just a dreadful loss any way you look at it.

It also pushed Virginia down to 11-5, which is great for UNC and Duke, which are 12-3 and 11-3 respectively.

The really interesting thing is what will happen next time Virginia plays, and that will be Saturday against UNC, and that will be at home.

Three games Tuesday as Syracuse visits NC State, Boston College goes down to Tallahassee and Pitt heads to Wake Forest.

Syracuse lost to Georgia Tech Saturday and it didn't go over particularly well. This would be a good chance to make up some ground.

At 15-10 and 6-8, Boston College is getting close to a winning season and FSU is certainly vulnerable. It’d be an impressive road win.

Pitt and Wake Forest should be interesting too. Pitt has been red hot but Wake really impressed us. Wake should do a better job defending Blake Hinson than Louisville did - he had 41 Saturday and Pitt won going away. We’d probably go with Wake Forest here. It’s more on hunch than analytics or anything, but those guys are ready for a big win.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Syracuse @ NC State || 7:00 || ESPN2

Boston College @ Florida State || 7:00 || ACCN

Pitt @ Wake Forest || 9:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings