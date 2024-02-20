YouTube Gold: 2016’s One Shining Moment

Aesthetically speaking, the 2016 One Shining Moment may have been the best one at that point. We can’t say of all since we’re only up to 2016 but it’s really impressive. It has a crackling energy and a fast pace and it lacks some of the questionable editorial decisions we’ve seen previously.

The video starts with NBA great Reggie Miller jokingly intervening between the Providence and UNC mascots, then a player winking, flags leading a team onto the court and an Oregon cheerleader mirroring the first wink. A toothy mascot crowds the camera before we see the CSUB band then a player reaches into the crowd to mid-five a very small child.

Miami gets the first Hoops Haka followed closely by another team’s version and then three cheerleader shots.

A fan stands pensively just outside the main part of the arena before the Oregon Ducks enter in Quack Attack shirts. A team takes the floor and then we see UNC’s Marcus Paige get introduced. Purdue’s Ryan Cline and Caleb Swanigan bump chests. Swanigan, who had a remarkable personal story, died just six years later.

Two UNC-W guys do a mid-air bump then Iona gets ready for battle, two Notre Dame players bow to each other and then we get a glimpse of Stephen Freakin’ Austin’s Thomas Workman. Two teams with raised fists and then a couple of preliminary game shots before we have tip-off, this time between UNC and Florida Gulf Coast on a big March Madness logo that looks great from above. Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield and Dante Buford are ready with Hield slapping the floor Duke style.

West Virginia’s Devin Williams reps the goggle community. Saint Joseph’s Isaiah Miles pumps everybody up then an Iona and Iowa State guy prep for action. We can only see the legs of the guys who get the first part of “running for your life” before Brandon Ingram gets the rest.

Gary Payton Jr. gets a big slam on VCU but we can’t tell who gets the “shooting star” but that’s a heck of a shot.

Little Rock’s Josh Hagins gets excited as we start to get an idea of how talented a coach Chris Beard is, though no hint of the off-court turmoil that would catch up to him later.

Yale’s Justin Sears gets a massive dunk on Baylor’s Taurean Prince - and then catches it on the way down, which is pretty cool then teammate Makai Mason exults after upsetting the Bears.

Providence Friar Rodney Bullock gets a dunk at “just how hard you worked” and then Northern Iowa’s Paul Jesperson hits his famous buzzer beater against Texas.

Longhorn Isaiah Taylor falls to the floor in despair as the Northern Iowa bench rushes the court in disbelief.

There are several shots of Middle Tennessee as the Blue Raiders knock off Michigan State.

Miami’s Sheldon McClellan roars in triumph then it’s time for Wichita State’s Ron Baker to get demonstrative, then another Northern Illinois kid followed by the since-disgraced Gregg Marshall of Wichita State doing a big fist pump and then Ol’ Roy Williams one-ups him with a double fist pump.

Xavier’s Jalen Reynolds gets a big dunk over Weber State’s Zach Braxton then we get two guys hiding their faces in towels before Texas A&M’s Danuel House slams one home. A&M gets a bit of a montage here actually before we see Sooner Khadeem Lattin, grandson of the legendary Big Daddy Dave Lattin of Texas Western fame, celebrate in the locker room. Then we get a Yale celebration after mugging Baylor and finally Little Rock.

Two tear-stained faces as Vandross sings “you always did your best.” Syracuse’s Malachi Richardson is happy then a UNC player does the eating from a bowl routine on the sideline.

Four shots share “inside you knew” as UConn’s Rodney Purvis flexes, then a player bounces up off the floor excited, followed by VCU’s Mo Alie-Cox getting shoved by a teammate and finally Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton and Angel Rodriguez share a moment of triumph, perhaps after knocking off Wichita State.

Even Hawaii’s Quincy Smith gets a moment in the sun. Notre Dame’s VJ Beachem high-fives a teammate then Rex Pflueger gets a gorgeous tip in and then the Irish bench goes wild.

USC’s Julian Jacobs gets a nice reverse dunk as Providence’s Kris Dunn and Kyron Cartwright look on. Then it’s back to Notre Dame as Demetrius Jackson leaps next to Bonzie Colson.

Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig hits a buzzer beater against Xavier and the Badgers rush the floor. Saint Joseph’s Isaiah Miles gets “the wind in your face”slot.

Alie-Cox goes up to contest a shot before Syracuse fights for a loose ball then Asheville and Villanova scrap for one.

Then we get an impressive ball handling montage that ends with Miami’s Rodriguez hitting Sheldon McClellan for an alley-oop.

Villanova’s Jason Hart gets excited at “more than a race” and then it’s Miami’s Kamari Murphy.

Oklahoma’s Hield pokes his head before Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins gets blocked by Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon. Domantis Sabonis pounds the floor in frustration then we see one-time Blue Devil Michael Gbinije before Notre Dame’s Zach Auguste makes a strong argument against both bad haircuts and bad tattoos.

Virginia’s Darius Thompson drives then (we think) Oregon’s Elgin Cook dunks on Marshall Plumlee.

OU’s Isaiah Cousins gets a big dunk before Villanova’s Kris Jenkins makes his first appearance. It will not be his last.

Dillon Brooks gets a moment before Luke Kennard drives against the Ducks only to get blocked.

UNC’s Brice Johnson gets a big block too then we get to see another former Blue Devil, this time Rasheed Sulaimon, who was dismissed from the team during the 2015 title season. He transferred to Maryland for his final season. He doesn’t look too happy here. Serious question: did he get a ring?

Notre Dame and Syracuse get close-ups, and after a shot of OU excitement, Auguste and a teammate console each other and it’s on to the Final Four!

Mikal Bridges gets a big dunk for ‘Nova over Oklahoma and fires up his teammates

UNC’s Paige gets a nice layup before Hart takes one in. Then Johnson gets a dunk for the Tar Heels as Roy Williams fist pumps on the sidelines.

This sets up two of the greatest plays in finals history and they were only a few seconds apart.

After another Johnson dunk, Paige hits a ridiculous three pointer to tie it, then Ryan Arcidiacono executes a play to perfection, passing back to a trailing Kris Jenkins who hits a magnificent jumper to give Villanova a 77-74 win on the greatest clutch play in championship history.

He ends up in a dogpile as the Tar Heels leave the court. The final shot is Villanova raising the trophy in slow motion as the confetti falls.

Truly an epic win.