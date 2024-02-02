Duke Guts Pitt In The Pete, 69-38

Parity is better now in women’s basketball than it has ever been but you still see crushing blow outs on a fairly regular basis and Duke got one at Pitt Thursday night, winning 69-38.

Winning by 31 is impressive but holding a team to 38 is probably more so.

Pitt managed to shoot 14-46 overall, and just 2-11 for threes. Duke by contrast shot 24-49 and 7-18 from behind the line. Duke also came close to doubling Pitt on the boards. The Panthers grabbed 22 rebounds overall to Duke’s 38, offensive was five for Pitt to eight for Duke.

Reigan Richardson led the way for Duke with 17. Kennedy Brown had 13 points and seven boards.

For Pitt, only Liatu King got to double figures with 16 and other than King, only Aislin Malcolm hit more than one basket. King was 7-14 while Malcolm was 3-9, meaning the two of them hit all but four of Pitt’s shots.

With the win, Duke moves to 14-7 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

This will sound silly but it’s not: Duke is the highest non-ranked team in the ACC standings. With six teams ranked, the Blue Devils are just outside an elite level. There’s still time to make a move though.