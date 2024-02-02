Next Up - UNC In Chapel Hill

Next up for Duke is a visit down 15-501 for the most delirious, most consistently excellent rivalry in sports today, the annual matchups with the UNC Tar Heels.

Last year, the Heels were a train wreck. They were expected to be #1 after their great season-ending drive to the championship game in Hubert Davis’s first year.

Our question about Hubert Davis at the beginning of the season was simple: who is he?

Is he the guy who got UNC to the championship game after some struggle in his first season? Or is the the guy who seemingly had little control over his team last year, when the chemistry was visibly bad.

The Tar Heels fell hard, not even making the post-season last year.

This season has been quite different.

Led by 6-0 senior RJ Davis, Carolina is in first place in the ACC and 17-4 overall.

Aside from Davis, the Heels can call on his backcourt mate 6-1 freshman Elliott Cadeau, who has begun to live up to the hype, Cormac Ryan, a 6-5 grad student transfer from Notre Dame, 6-7 Harrison Ingram, a 6-7 junior transfer from Stanford, and of course Armando Bacot, the 6-11 big man who has been in Chapel Hill since roughly 1987.

Kidding! It just seems that way sometimes.

The most remarkable thing about this UNC team is that Bacot is way off his previous production levels - and it hasn’t really mattered.

In 2021-22, Bacot averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds. Last year that declined to 15.9 ppg and 10.4 boards. And this year, he’s down to 13.4 points and 9.9 rebounds.

It’s all relative of course. Last year was a mess and that team didn’t much like to share the ball.

This year is very different.

The three-guard attack of Cadeu, Ryan and Davis has been outstanding. But as good as they are, Ingram is the guy who has really taken this team to a higher level.

He has rebounded at a higher level than Bacot, for one, and for another he’s done a nice job of adding to the three point attack. Davis is the second-best three point shooter at 40.6 percent, but Ingram is close behind at 40 percent. He opens the inside much like Manek did. By the way, apparently his sister attends Duke. Talk about fun family holidays.

Ryan has been a big deal too. He’s not a freakish athlete, but he’s steady, usually smart and highly competitive and while Ingram is an excellent three point shooter, the functional team leader is actually Seth Trimble at 47.4 percent (a couple of guys have higher percentages but really haven’t taken but a handful of shots).

Davis has mostly gone with a seven-man rotation but he can also turn to 6-9 Louisville transfer Jae’Lyn Withers, a grad student who has been a pretty steady presence (and probably much happier in Chapel Hill than he was at woeful Louisville), and Jalen Washington, who like former Blue Devil Harry Giles had serious knee injuries in high school. Washington was set back last year as he recovered, but he’s starting to show what he can do.

So how does Duke attack this UNC team?

Well, a couple of things to keep in mind.

First, as good as Davis as been and as good as Cadeau may become, they’re relatively smallish guards. Like Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor, Ryan is 6-5. Jared McCain has become a very intriguing defender as well.

Bacot is not playing at the level he used to, but he’s still capable and has to be respected. Kyle Filipowski will almost certainly get him and as physical as Bacot is, foul trouble is a real concern. Bill Russell used to say that he would try to force Wilt Chamberlain just slightly out of his normal range and hope to suppress his percentage a little bit. That might work with Bacot too, who has an old-school low-post mentality.

And of course Mitchell is likely to draw Ingram, which could be the key matchup. As we saw at Georgia Tech, you don’t want to leave Ingram open: near the end of that game, the Yellow Jackets lost track of him and he hit a critical three.

TJ Power needs to develop physically - he should be fine next season after a solid year of building muscle - and Sean Stewart, who could be a huge asset in this game, particularly if Filipowski and/or Ryan Young get into foul trouble - still has trouble making good decisions. He’s immensely talented and if he can deliver, he’ll be an important player Saturday.

To us, a potential key in this game is the ninja defense of Jaylen Blakes. He’s capable of just wrecking someone defensively...but he hasn’t played for the last couple of games. We’re not sure what that’s about. Hopefully he’s good to go.

It would also be nice to get Jeremy Roach back and fully healthy. Jon Scheyer said that the freshmen were ready and he’s probably right, at least when it comes to the guards, but having a senior leader in this game is a big deal.

Duke’s biggest problem this season has been continuity. Look how many players have been hurt - Christian Reeves, now out for the year, Filipowski with his hip surgeries, Mitchell and Roach with knee injuries, Roach back again with an ankle injury, possibly Blakes.

UNC presents some real challenges. Davis is an outstanding guard and likely the leading candidate for ACC Player Of The Year. You simply cannot leave him alone. Then Ingram has really come on and he is playing a role similar to what Brady Manek played in UNC’s big NCAA run, only he’s a vastly better rebounder. And of course you can’t really double either of them because you need to keep Bacot in check and you certainly can’t ignore Ryan.

So Duke will have its hands full.

Fortunately, it’s not necessarily easy to guard Duke either.

Having bigger guards could be a big asset for the Blue Devils. You know that three point swagger that Proctor has had lately? It may be relatively easy for him to get a shot off against guards who are 4-5 inches shorter and that may be true for Foster as well.

What a lot of it will come down to, as it always seems to in this rivalry, is emotion. There’s a classic pattern in Duke-UNC games that sees one team jump out to an early lead but the other team, once it settles down, catches right back up.

It’ll be interesting to see how this young Duke team handles the Dean Dome pressure. It’s a better place than it used to be when it comes to the crowd, but it has never had a problem getting up for the Blue Devils. How will McCain, Foster and Stewart react?

McCain has shown a tremendous instinct for the game. At 6-3, he’s had three games with at least 10 rebounds and is averaging 4.3 boards. He also picked off Clemson three times in the closing minutes - specifically he picked off Ian Schieffelin three straight times - without which Duke wouldn’t have won.

He’s scoring 12.4 points and is increasingly dangerous for opponents. He’s also hinted at a clutch mentality lately.

With Proctor, who is playing very well, Foster who is quiet but certainly capable of eruptions, McCain, Roach and Blakes, assuming he is healthy, Duke can throw a lot at Davis, Cadeau and Ryan.

It’ll be critical for Filipowski to stay out of foul trouble obviously and Young and Stewart will have to help out against Bacot and Washington.

There was a sense recently that UNC was just too far ahead of the rest of the conference to be beaten, but Georgia Tech punctured that illusion. And while the Blue Devils have struggled somewhat with continuity, the team has been much sharper lately. Proctor is looking like an NBA player whether he starts or comes off the bench. McCain and Foster passed competent a long time ago and are each capable of taking over a game.

We’d like to see solid games from Mitchell and Filipowski. Foul trouble is a serious concern because Duke’s options are somewhat limited if they have big problems.

But this is not the same Duke team we saw not all that long ago. It’s really improved and if the Devils defend well, they have a weapon that doesn't get nearly enough mention by the esteemed members of the media: this team, when it is at its best, has absolutely superb ball movement.

No one, not Michael Jordan, not Wilt Chamberlain, or anyone else who has ever played the game, can move faster than a smartly passed basketball. And when a team moves a ball crisply, things change. Opportunities arise.

This Duke team, when it is at its finest, passes as well as any Duke team we can recall. It doesn’t happen every game, and it can come in fits and starts, but at times it is absolutely special.

That said, there’s an excellent chance that this game comes down to defense and so far, UNC is probably better on that end than is Duke. This would be a good game to stake a claim on that end of the court.