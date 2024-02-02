 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paolo Banchero Named An NBA All- Star

Banchero’s NBA life seems charmed so far.

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Orlando Magic v San Antonio Spurs
 SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 31: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic shoots a free throw during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 31, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. 
Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Duke product Paolo Banchero was really good at Duke and we thought he would become an outstanding NBA player.

We just didn’t think it would happen as fast as it has.

Banchero, the #1 pick in the 2022 draft, was also named the Rookie of the Year last year. And on Thursday, he was named an NBA All-Star. Here he is as he found out he made it.

To put this all in perspective, Banchero just turned 21 in November. He’s lived a charmed life in basketball so far to say the least.

And to add to his good fortune, Orlando seems to be building intelligently. He’s going to be the franchise player for a team with a very bright future.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...