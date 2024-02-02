Paolo Banchero Named An NBA All- Star

Duke product Paolo Banchero was really good at Duke and we thought he would become an outstanding NBA player.

We just didn’t think it would happen as fast as it has.

Banchero, the #1 pick in the 2022 draft, was also named the Rookie of the Year last year. And on Thursday, he was named an NBA All-Star. Here he is as he found out he made it.

To put this all in perspective, Banchero just turned 21 in November. He’s lived a charmed life in basketball so far to say the least.

And to add to his good fortune, Orlando seems to be building intelligently. He’s going to be the franchise player for a team with a very bright future.