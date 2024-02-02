You Tube Gold: Austin Rivers And His Insane Game Winner At UNC

There are some unbelievably thrilling and memorable moments in the Duke-UNC rivalry. You can look back to 1961 and the Art Heyman fight started by UNC’s Larry Brown. The two had been friends for a long time too.

You can kind of name them: the Fred Lind Game, the Gene Banks Game, the Jeff Capel Game.

But one of the greatest, most iconic plays in the history of the rivalry was when Duke visited Chapel Hill in 2012.

Duke had been down to the Tar Heels 84-82 and rallied and with 5.2 seconds left, freshman Austin Rivers dribbled to the right side of the court. Mason Plumlee set a pick and rolled to the basket which left Tyler Zeller to guard Rivers.

Rivers sort of rocked him back and forth, faking to the middle and back, middle and back, until Zeller fell out of his rhythm and Rivers pulled up for one of the most cold-blooded threes in the history of the ACC.

It fell through as time ran out, giving the Blue Devils an 85-84 win and one of the most iconic plays in the many years these teams have played.