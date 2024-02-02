What’s The Best Duke Buzzer Beater?

Thinking about the Austin Rivers shot for today’s YouTube Gold got us to thinking about other great Duke buzzer beaters and we thought it was worth doing a poll about it.
So here’s our candidates:
- Christian Laettner - obviously. The Kentucky shot was and remains a defining play in NCAA history.
- Christian Laettner - the UConn shot wasn’t nearly as celebrated but it was also brilliant.
- Austin Rivers - his shot against the Tar Heels (see today’s YouTube Gold) was absolutely cold-blooded. Larry Bird/Michael Jordan level of clutch shot. He couldn’t sustain that but that shot is amazing.
- Gene Banks - his shot to put Duke into overtime in his senior season was the definition of clutch.
- Jeff Capel - Duke didn’t win the 1995 classic, but he hit his buzzer beater to put the Duke-UNC game into double-overtime. Mass hysteria followed but UNC won that one.
- Wendell Moore - Moore’s clutch play as a freshman put Duke over the top against UNC - and in Chapel Hill, too.
- Sean Dockery - Virginia Tech had already started celebrating when Dockery took a shot from nearly half-court that he swished. Best part of the game: Coleman Collins had started to taunt the Duke players and then had to switch gears and beg the refs to wave it off.
- Dave McClure vs. Clemson - a full court dash featuring a pass from now-coach Jon Scheyer
Poll
Best Duke Buzzer Beater
-
77%
Christian Laettner vs. Kentucky
-
2%
Christian Laettner vs. UConn
-
7%
Austin Rivers vs. UNC
-
5%
Gene Banks vs. UNC
-
0%
Jeff Capel vs. UNC
-
2%
Wendell Moore vs. UNC
-
4%
Sean Dockery vs. Virginia Tech
-
0%
Dave McClure vs. Clemson
Loading comments...