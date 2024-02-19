 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The NBA All-Star Game Has Gotten Ridiculous, But Tatum And Banchero Had Their Moments

If you ever wondered what a game with no defense at all looked like, the NBA was happy to explain it Sunday evening.

By JD King
2024 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 18: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Eastern Conference looks to shoot the ball against the Western Conference during the NBA All-Star Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
Photo by AJ Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

Realistically, what’s the point of an All-Star game where the total points are a three pointer away from 400?

That’s what the NBA gave us and sorry, but it’s ludicrous. Yes, it’s essentially an exhibition, but 397 points? There’s just no pretense at defense in a game like that.

As for the Brotherhood participants, Jayson Tatum finished with 20 while Paolo Banchero got six. However, he was the leading rebounder with nine and also had five assists.

But seriously: Karl-Anthony Towns had 50 points. Damian Lillard had 39. Jaylen Brown had 36.

The All-Star game has always been kind of silly and defense has always been an afterthought. But this?

The NBA should apologize and offer refunds. This was a joke.

