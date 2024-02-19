The NBA All-Star Game Has Gotten Ridiculous, But Tatum And Banchero Had Their Moments

Realistically, what’s the point of an All-Star game where the total points are a three pointer away from 400?

That’s what the NBA gave us and sorry, but it’s ludicrous. Yes, it’s essentially an exhibition, but 397 points? There’s just no pretense at defense in a game like that.

As for the Brotherhood participants, Jayson Tatum finished with 20 while Paolo Banchero got six. However, he was the leading rebounder with nine and also had five assists.

But seriously: Karl-Anthony Towns had 50 points. Damian Lillard had 39. Jaylen Brown had 36.

The All-Star game has always been kind of silly and defense has always been an afterthought. But this?

The NBA should apologize and offer refunds. This was a joke.