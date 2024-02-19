ACC Roundup - Virginia And Virginia Tech, Round II

Only one game on Monday but it’s a potentially good one as rivals Virginia and Virginia Tech get together in Blacksburg.

That’s a big break for the Hokies. Just 14-11 and with a less-than-ideal frontcourt, Virginia Tech has struggled a lot this season.

And after an uncharacteristically slow start, Virginia has really come on. The defense was not up to Tony Bennett’s standards early in the season, but the coach has straightened that out.

We’d certainly expect Virginia to win this based on what we've seen so far, but in a rivalry game you just can’t predict anything.

And it’s certainly possible that Virginia Tech’s guards could explode in this one. The fun thing about these two though is that while Mike Young loves to run and gun, Bennett seeks discipline, defense and control above all else.

The earlier game at Charlottesville was relatively close, with Virginia winning 65-57 a little over a month ago. Virginia Tech was held to 38.9 percent from the floor and starters Lynne Kidd and MJ Collins were held to a total of five points between them. They’ll have to do better than that Monday.

Monday’s ACC Action

Virginia @ Virginia Tech || 7:00 || ESPN

