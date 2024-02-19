Podcast #596 - McCain McCan!

Oh my, Jared McCain came to play in Tally! The Duke Basketball Roundup is here to help you break down every key moment from the 35 point explosion that buried the Seminoles and gave Duke a much-needed ACC road win. The guys also discuss the importance of winning the rebound battle in a game where Duke struggled to hold onto the ball.

After the break, Jason and Donald welcome in Scott Rich to help us parse all that we learned from the NCAA selection committee’s first stab at a tournament bracket. Scott tells us that there may be some hidden messages in the preliminary seed list that is good news for ACC fans.

