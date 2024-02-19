YouTube Gold: 2015’s One Shining Moment

The 2015 NCAA Tournament is special to Duke fans because the Blue Devils won and did it with freshmen playing key roles. So let’s break down the 2015 One Shining Moment video and see what the folks in the production truck gave us.

It starts with someone’s bear mascot being entrusted with a CBS camera. That’s a bold move for an animal with no opposing digits. We’d much rather give it to the Spartan that holds one next.

Then a drummer with the VCU band makes an appearance followed by what may be a UCLA cheerleader before Hampton gets the synchronized bench dancing shot. Arkansas gets the first Hoops Haka and then the Dayton flags fly across the court. Another band shot follows then a very confident fan dances alone in the aisle. The people around him seem to be enjoying it.

The Hampton cheerleaders get their moment next followed by the first Cute Kid Shot (CKS) of a little Northern Iowa fan dressed like a cheerleader. Another cheerleader shot, then a dancing player before Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky pumps up his team saying “it starts today!”

Then some cheerleaders drum on the court before another spins in slow motion and then Luther Vandross kicks in as the tip goes up between Duke’s Jahlil Okafor and Michigan State’s Gavin Schilling. It’s kind of rare to be able to ID the guys on the jump ball actually.

Montrezl Harrell makes an appearance followed by Kentucky’s Andrew Harrison who makes an unbelievable shot as Devin Booker looks on. Wisconsin’s Sam Dekker shows he made a three at the “shooting star” spot then we get a crowd shot of Magic Johnson watching his Spartans, somewhat overshadowing Tom Izzo, who is just in the corner of the frame.

Mike Brey is next as the former Duke assistant watches perhaps his best-ever Notre Dame team go deep into the tournament.

Then we get a weight room shot as Luther sings “just how hard you worked.” The “now it shows” spot goes to Roy Williams and UNC as they dance in celebration of another paper class a big win.

Georgia State’s RJ Hunter hits his famous three as father Ron falls off his stool and then NC State’s Beejay Anya celebrates his game winner against LSU.

Notre Dame’s Demetrius Jackson hits Zach Auguste for a dunk on the break then Oregon’s Joseph Young gets consoled by his mother and father after Oregon goes out to Wisconsin. An unidentified player bleeds at the “blinking of an eye.” He winces, but close enough for TV.

A sad flautist is next then the Hunters cry on the podium after losing to Xavier.

Arizona’s TJ McConnell celebrates as the Wildcats send the Musketeers home in the Sweet Sixteen. Four New Mexico State players have their arms around each other at “win or lose” before Cincinnati’s Troy Caupain gets one of the greatest reaction plays you will ever see against Kentucky.

Belmont’s Craig Bradshaw pounds his chest at “inside you knew” before we see Gonzaga’s Domantis Sabonis celebrate with a teammate.

Ohio State’s D’Angelo Russell whips a beautiful no-look pass to Jae’Sean Tate for an open dunk then Hampton’s Charles Wilson-Fisher comes this close to a block on Kentucky’s Karl-Anthony Towns that he would have talked about for the rest of his life.

Tom Izzo fires up his Spartans in the locker room before NC State’s Abdul-Malik Abu gets two separate moments. He splits the “beat of your heart” spot with Michigan State’s Bryn Forbes before getting massively rejected by Louisville’s Mangok Mathiang as Vandross sings “wind in your face.” That wind came from Mathiang’s arm as it flew by.

Two unidentified guys on a losing team cry and embrace and Indiana’s Yogi Ferrell rolls on the court in pain, holding his hip. An Iowa cheerleader looks up at the scoreboard as the Hawkeyes prepare for the traditional early exit.

Four dunks follow then we get the strange Buckeye mascot.

Quinn Cook hits Okafor for a dunk on the break before Spartan Travis Trice hits a deep three. Notre Dame’s Jerian Grant gets one last chance to upset Kentucky in the Elite Eight but he can't get the shot in over pressure from 7-0 Willie Caulie-Stein.

Dekker hits another three for the Badgers as they are on a collision course with the Wildcats.

Aaron Rodgers is the second celebrity face in the crowd.

Cook comes to the bench to get a warm embrace from coach Mike Kryzyzewski. Then we get a sleepy CKS followed by Xavier’s Matt Stainbrook. He visited Cameron once before his transfer and looked like he was following the Grateful Dead on tour. He really cleaned up as a Musketeer.

Justise Winslow hits a big shot as Vandross sings “inside you knew.”

Izzo gets his head rubbed by his players after a game then it’s back to Winslow as he drives on the Spartans, missing, but Okafor cleans it up. Grayson Allen flies in for a dunk against Michigan State - remember he was completely unknown at this point - as a Michigan State fan bows to the inevitable.

Dekker hits a shot over Towns as previously undefeated Kentucky departs, setting up the final between Duke and Wisconsin.

Okafor and Kaminksy tip off the championship montage. At first it looks like Okafor waited too long but no! Kaminsky jumps too soon!

In the next shot, Frank the Tank drills one over Okafor before Allen’s heroics, encapsulated here by his late layup. They didn’t get his famous dive for the ball which, to us, is an oversight, but then again they don’t have a lot of time to do the last few shots.

Then Tyus Jones hits a jumper as Dekker gets there too late and the realization starts to sink in: we’re actually going to win!

Then we see the team rush the floor with Marshall Plumlee, Amile Jefferson, Winslow and Matt Jones hugging and jumping up and down. You’ll see Sean Obi come in too. He didn't play much due to his knees but he was part of the team.

No longer part of the team: Rasheed Sulaimon, who was the only player Coach K ever kicked off of a team. What must he have been thinking as he watched - if he did?

The final two shots are of Kaminksy hunched over in grief then Duke raising the trophy high as the confetti falls.