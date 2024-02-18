Where Does Jared McCain’s Brilliant Game At Florida State Rank In The Duke Pantheon?

Jared McCain obviously had a superb game against Florida State Saturday, hitting 9-10 in the first half including 7-8 three pointers. He topped his previous career high at halftime which is pretty amazing.

But he didn’t stop there and finished with 35 points, tying Zion Williamson’s Duke freshman scoring record and was just one three pointer away from breaking the most in a game at Duke too.

A lot of people tried to put McCain’s performance into perspective, with one person saying it was the best performance he had seen at Duke in 30 years.

So that got us thinking: how do you quantify the greatest game by Duke players and who the heck had them?

Here are some candidates. Let’s go!

Christian Laettner vs. Kentucky, 1992. All he did was hit all of his shots including the epic game winner. Not bad. No one else had a perfect shooting night in the tournament until Miami’s Jordan Miller did it last season.

Bobby Hurley vs. Michigan, 1992. This was the fall game when Michigan came to Cameron after losing in the championship game in the spring. Michigan was still woofing, and Hurley wasn’t having it. He gutted Michigan. Key difference: he won first, then woofed back.

JJ Redick vs. Texas, 2005. On Saturday, UConn crushed #4 Marquette like a bug. In 2005, Duke was #1 and Texas #2. Duke won by 31. Redick had 41 points.

Billy King vs. Temple, 1988. Is this just for offensive output? Because what King did to Mark Macon was unbelievable. Before that game, Macon was seen as an immense rising star, a prodigy. After that game, that talk stopped. His reputation never recovered.

Zion Williamson vs. Kentucky, 2018. Duke fans had an inkling of how devastating Williamson was going to be but the rest of the basketball world hadn’t caught on. He had 28 in his collegiate debut and made some spectacular plays including a blocked shot where he just swiped the ball in mid-air from Wildcat Nick Richards, took off and hit RJ Barrett with a brilliant bounce pass for a layup. Steven A. Smith was nearly speechless after that one and. you know how hard that is to do.

Grant Hill vs. Purdue, 1994. Glenn Robinson was a senior and a brilliant talent. Hill asked to guard him in the Southeast regional finals and held him to 6-22 from the floor. Duke advanced to the Final Four for the third time in Hill’s career.

Jason Williams vs. UCLA, 2001. Williams went off for 34 points including 17 straight. It was pure J-Will at his absolute finest.

Shane Battier, vs. Arizona, 2001. We’re not sure we’ve ever seen anyone play with more passion and total effort than Battier did in the 2001 national title game. At one point he blocked a shot with the back of his hand, basically by the fingernail; at another, he took out a shot on the break and flipped the pass behind his back to a teammate. It was a stunning performance.

Grayson Allen vs. Wisconsin, 2015. Allen’s play in the 2015 national championship game. Allen only played 21 minutes, but he absolutely ignited his team, especially with the famous diving play he made for a loose ball. Duke was struggling at that time and Allen’s hustle and desire completely changed that game.

There are bound to be others that you can think of but no matter how you look at it, there’s a high standard for great games at Duke.