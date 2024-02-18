ACC Roundup - Saturday Got Explosive Around The Conference

In Saturday’s ACC Action, UNC took out Virginia Tech 96-81, Wake Forest lost at Virginia 49-47, Boston College added to Miami’s woes 85-77, Georgia Tech handled Syracuse 65-60, Pitt pounded Louisville 86-59 and NC State nipped Clemson 78-77.

Virginia Tech couldn't deal with UNC’s Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot. Ingram had 17 rebounds and 12 points while Bacot put up 25 points and 12 boards of his owns. Tally it up and that’s 37 points and 29 rebounds. Hokie bigs Lynne Kidd and Robbie Beran managed 11 points and three rebounds.

This is the kind of game where you’d like a mercy rule, at least for those two. Guards Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor combined to shoot 6-23 and just 1-10 from behind the line. The most impressive thing here honestly?

It wasn’t worse than it was. With the loss, Virginia Tech falls to 14-11. Expectations were kind of minimal this season but this has to be a disappointment.

We didn't think Wake Forest would be in a position to win at Virginia, but they were right there and had one last possession to tie or win on a three. But according to Steve Forbes, Wake made a mistake at the end: they gave the ball to Cameron Hildreth instead of Hunter Sallis. Hildreth came down, spun around and took a shot that just missed. Sallis would have had a better chance.

Ryan Dunn had a shot at a triple double the hard way - nine rebounds, six points and a stunning seven blocks. Reece Beekman had 20 points and Blake Buchanan grew up some, finishing with six points and seven rebounds including four offensive.

This is one of the most shocking stats we’ve seen all season and it honestly boggles the mind. How could they do this?

Virginia shot just 1-11 from the free throw line and that one came near the very end by Isaac McKneely just before Hildreth’s misfire.

For Wake Forest, only Sallis and Efton Reid got to double figures and even then it was just 12 and 10 respectively.

Tony Bennett got his first T in 14 years, which is pretty amazing. He did curse at the official but as he points out, if that’s the standard then lots of guys should be getting T’d up.

It’s a painful loss for Wake. Currently on the bubble, the Deacons need a credible win. They missed at Duke and now Virginia.

Wake has Pitt, Duke and Clemson left, all at home, and those are real opportunities. But their path has really narrowed. They may end up needing a strong ACC Tournament run.

Miami’s season of disappointment continues with a loss to Boston College. Mason Madsen exploded - that happened a lot Saturday actually - hitting 7-12 from behind the line and racking up 25 points.

Norchad Omier had 20 points but just six boards, which is pretty sub-par for him. Nijel Pack sat this one out with a sore knee.

In Atlanta, Georgia Tech broke a four-game losing streak with a win over Syracuse. Baye Ndongo seems past the freshman wall with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Naithan George bounced back too with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Kelly had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Tamara Gapare nearly got a double-double of his own with 10 points and nine boards while Kyle Sturdivant finished with 17 points.

For the ‘Cuse, JJ Starlng finished with 18 and Judah Mintz had 14 but Syracuse shot just 36.7 percent and just 16 percent from three point range. Both teams are in rebuilding mode obviously and stumbles are to be expected. Both coaches will need some time to get things going.

Jeff Capel certainly has things going at Pitt. With Saturday’s win over Louisville, the Panthers have won five straight and seven out of eight.

Blake Hinson just exploded, putting up 41 points including 27 in the first half alone. He alone hit nine threes to just one for Louisville. He shot 9-13 from behind the line and 14-24 overall.

NC State put a ding on Clemson’s resume as DJ Horne hit a game winner with :09 left.

It’s a great win for the Pack and not fatal for Clemson fortunately.

Joe Girard hit 23 for the Tigers and PJ Hall had 18 points and seven rebounds.

So after Saturday’s games, UNC, Duke and Virginia are still the top three. Pitt, State and Clemson are all 8-6 while Clemson is just behind at 7-7 as is Florida State.

Basically though, the NCAA line cuts off at Clemson as of now. NC State and Wake aren’t off the bubble, but they’re not lost causes either.

No more games until Monday.

