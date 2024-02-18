YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson’s Season Highlights To Date

We’re going to take a break from the One Shining Moment marathon for a day or two but will pick it back up again soon.

It’s All-Star weekend in the NBA and while former Duke sensation Zion Williamson is not an All-Star, he is having a very solid year. Williamson is putting up 22.4 ppg, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The break comes at the half-way point of the regular season, 41 games in, and this video gives us a good look at Williamson’s dynamic game. He alternately overpowers people or just goes around them. Sometimes he goes over them. Other times he just outsmarts his opponents.

It’s still amazing to watch him, not least of all because everyone knows exactly what he’s going to do when he gets the ball but no one can stop it.

Currently in sixth place in the Western Conference, the Pelicans are currently on schedule for the playoffs which means we may get a chance to see what he can do when something major is on the line.