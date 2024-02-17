Predicting The Midseason Top 16

While Joe Lunardi (he of pre-season brackets galore) may not like to hear it, today finally represents the unofficial start to “Bracketology” season.

Why? The Selection Committee will release its “In-Season Top 16” today at 12:30 on CBS, providing our first real look at where the top teams stand in the eyes of the only people that actually matter.

If you can’t wait until this afternoon, your (wannabe) resident Bracketologist has his predictions ready, and unlike the committee I promise to show all my work.

Running away from the pack:

No. 1 Purdue: Distinguishing Purdue from UConn (more on them below) is a bit like splitting hairs. Both teams have two losses and are running away with their respective conferences; both teams are led by behemoth big men in the paint; both teams surround those bigs with some of the best three point shooters in the country. While the defending champion Huskies may be the better team, I give the resume edge to the Boilermakers, who have an additional Q1 win and an otherworldly non-conference resume that includes four victories over NET Top 10 teams and the 8th ranked non-conference strength of schedule according to the NET. (An aside: a big component of that strength of schedule is Purdue only having 3 Q4 games on their resume, something Nina King and Jon Scheyer could learn from as they craft next year’s non-conference slate.)

No. 2 UConn: The Huskies might very well have an argument for No. 1 after today if they can beat NET No. 10 Marquette convincingly. UConn has been absolutely cruising through conference play, securing a slew of blowout wins that make their efficiency numbers look fantastic. But there’s a clear distinction between their non-conference resume and Purdue’s, with UConn’s best such wins coming against NET No. 22 Gonzaga and No. 31 Texas.

No. 3 Houston: The media narrative continues to be that the Big 12 is the best conference in college basketball, so it only makes sense for the best team in the conference to claim a No. 1 seed in March. But Houston won’t earn this on their conference’s reputation alone: the Cougars are No. 1 in the NET with 8 Q1 wins. Keep an eye on Houston if they falter down the stretch in Big 12 play, though, as the Cougars had a weaker non-conference slate that includes only one surefire Q1 win (against NET No. 19 Dayton), although three more currently sit just inside Q1.

No. 4 Arizona: The Wildcats, unfortunately, own one of the best non-conference victories of the season, against Duke in Cameron. They supplemented that with three more non-conference wins against NET Top 20 teams, including No. 5 Alabama. It’s worth noting, though, that the Wildcats have no more Q1 opportunities currently on their schedule. The 7 Q1 wins they currently own should be enough to secure the No. 1 seed in the West come Selection Sunday if they don’t falter down the stretch, but if they do the perceived weakness of the Pac-12 could end up being a factor.

Where we learn about how the committee views the conferences:

No. 5 Tennessee: Here’s my first prediction that goes out on a limb. The Volunteers are, at least according to the eye test, the best team in the SEC, a conference that the NET rankings love. They should get the nod as the top SEC team over Alabama and Auburn based on their non-conference resume (Alabama actually played the tougher non-conference schedule, but faltered in 4 of their 5 chances for a Q1 non-conference win). While other teams have stronger top-line resumes, based on recent history I think the committee will feel the need to elevate a team from the SEC, with Tennessee the beneficiary.

No. 6 Marquette: Here is where we start to learn how much the committee buys into the media narratives about the strengths and weaknesses of various conferences. If they view the Big 12 as far and away the best conference, you could see Kansas or Iowa State here. If they are high on the SEC, maybe Auburn or Alabama ends up higher than most Bracketologists have them. North Carolina could also be in play. I’m going with the Golden Eagles, who own non-conference victories over NET No. 13 Illinois (in a true road game, no less) and NET No. 16 Kansas, and nearly knocked off Purdue in Maui. That quality non-conference slate (which ended up ranked 16th in NET strength of schedule) is a differentiator. If Marquette can’t win one of the two matchups against UConn in the coming weeks, though, I would project them more as a 3-seed in March.

No. 7 Kansas: Right off the bat, let me put a big asterisk next to this projection. I don’t think the Jayhawks look like a No. 2 seed right now, and with their injury woes I doubt they will be come March. But they still have wins over two teams that will likely be No. 1 seeds in Houston and UConn, plus additional Q1 non-conference victories against Tennessee and Kentucky. The efficiency metrics don’t like Kansas right now, but they have resume differentiators over their competitors and play in the Big 12. I think the committee takes the easy route and slots them in as the next Big 12 team.

No. 8 North Carolina: Like it or not, North Carolina will be the top ACC team in the rankings released this afternoon. If they end up projected as a No. 2 seed, that’s good news for Duke, who will have every opportunity to claim the ACC’s top spot over the next few weeks. The Tar Heels have a marquee non-conference victory over Tennessee (albeit it at home), one more non-conference Q1 win against Oklahoma, and a strong overall non-conference strength of schedule. That should give them the edge over SEC teams Alabama and Auburn, and Big 12 teams Iowa State and Baylor. If UNC falls below any of those squads, that’s an indication that the committee is buying into the “ACC is bad” narrative, and could make Duke’s case for a stronger seed an uphill battle.

Where we consider Duke:

There are 5 teams, including the Blue Devils, who have a real argument for a No. 2 seed but are more likely in the next bunch: Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State, Baylor, and Duke. If the committee views the SEC and Big 12 as in a different tier from the rest of college basketball, Duke will end up the fifth among these teams. If the committee looks at the resumes, though, the Blue Devils should end up as a projected No. 3 seed. As mentioned above, Alabama played a daunting non-conference schedule but had few quality wins to show for it. Auburn and Iowa State, in contrast, had some of the weaker non-conference slates of the top teams, with only one non-conference Q1 win between them (an Iowa State win over NET No. 43 Texas A&M, which is in danger territory of ending up in Q2). Baylor’s non-conference resume is stronger, including a win over Auburn, but also a loss to Duke. You can quickly see how many possible permutations could come from this group.

Here’s my predicted order: No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Duke, No. 12 Auburn, and No. 13 Alabama. Iowa State’s 5 Q1 wins and the Big 12 bump makes up for their non-conference slate, but also makes them vulnerable to tumble down the seed list come March if they falter. Despite Duke beating Baylor, I think the committee will give the slight edge to the Bears, who had a similarly strong non-conference and stronger conference wins at the moment. Meanwhile, both Auburn (just 2 Q1 wins) and Alabama (7 total losses) have negative elements to their resume that the rest of this group doesn’t, dragging them down.

Taking a big swing with the rest:

The consensus is the remainder of the Top 16 will be some combination of Wisconsin, Illinois, and Creighton. Each of those teams, though, has flaws in their resume: Illinois has only 3 Q1 wins, Wisconsin now has 8 total losses, and Creighton has just 4 Q1 wins to go with 7 total losses. Unbeknownst to the casual college basketball fan, the mid-major Mountain West has a real claim as the third best conference in the country behind the Big 12 and SEC. I think the committee reflects that, putting San Diego State at No. 14. The Aztecs have 2 non-conference Q1 wins, including a true road win over Gonzaga, 5 Q1 wins, and just 6 total losses. Take away the name recognition, and they have the best resume of this bunch.

I think No. 15 Illinois follows, then No. 16 Creighton. Wisconsin may have 6 Q1 wins, but they’ve lost four of their last five and looked bad doing so. Call it a hunch, but I don’t think the committee wants to put a team like that, that by the eye test looks more likely to fall out of the Top 16 seeds come March than perhaps anyone else, in these initial rankings.

The final projected list:

Purdue, UConn, Houston, Arizona, Tennessee, Marquette, Kansas, North Carolina, Iowa State, Baylor, Duke, Auburn, Alabama, San Diego State, Illinois, and Creighton.