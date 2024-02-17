The Committee Reveals The Projected Top 16 Seeds

As Scott predicted in his article posted earlier Saturday, when the NCAA selection committee revealed the current Top 16 teams, Duke was projected as a #3 seed in the West.

The other three seeds revealed there are #1 Arizona, #2 Kansas and #4 Auburn.

Obviously there is a lot of basketball left to play and things can change right up to the conclusion of Championship Week but it’s a good current view of what the committee is thinking.

You shouldn’t expect too much change from #1 overall seed Purdue and UConn, the #1 seed in the East.

UNC is currently the #2 seed in the East but they’ve slumped badly in the last few games. We’ll see how they finish out.

The other #1 seed is Houston.

We’re happy to avoid Purdue early and playing Danny Hurley’s UConn team would inevitably involve some level of Freudianistic basketball that’s best left until it’s unavoidable.

In a way it would be okay to have been in Tennessee’s bracket to see what Duke has learned since last year.

All that stuff, all the theoretical handicapping, none of it matters for teams that have a realistic chance of winning. Why?

Because to beat the best you have to play the best. And while someone will inevitably bleat about someone else getting an easy path, there is no easy path to the championship. You might get a break along the way, but no one wins six games in a row by chance.