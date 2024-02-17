ACC Roundup - A Big Saturday Ahead

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Wake Forest visits Virginia, Virginia Tech travels down to UNC, Miami takes on Boston College, Syracuse treks down to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech, Louisville swings by Pitt and NC State drops in on the Clemson Tigers in Tiger Town.

All of them have some interesting aspects.

Wake Forest could really use a Quad 1 win but getting Virginia after a loss - much less a home loss - is never a good thing. We were really impressed with Wake Forest so you can’t rule it out, but playing Virginia is like punching a wall of really thick jello. Eventually you just wear yourself out.

The Deacons did beat UVA in January, but Virginia is a vastly better team now.

UNC has really struggled recently and some of the earlier buzz has really died down. Even with the struggles, we’re not sure that Virginia Tech could pull this off. But keep in mind that Hunter Cattoor is an excellent three point shooter and he might be tough for UNC’s smaller guards to cover. UNC would have to really help the Hokies a lot here.

Miami has been really underperforming lately, having lost four of the last five games to NC State, Virginia, UNC and Clemson. The one win came over Virginia Tech.

Admittedly that’s a tough stretch, but this team was predicted to be a Top Ten team in the pre-season. The Hurricanes have been a significant disappointment so far. And if they don’t match BC’s effort, they’ll lose. Having said that, the Norchad Omier-Quentin Post matchup is really going to be interesting.

Syracuse should be pumped after upsetting UNC on Tuesday but that cuts both ways: they might just as easily have a letdown.

As for the Yellow Jackets, they’ve lost four straight and six of the last seven. That team has shown they can beat anyone in the conference, but this is still a rebuild and it’s not fair to judge Damon Stoudamire’s program yet. Check back in a year or two. As for Saturday, if we had to commit, it’d be Syracuse.

Probably.

Maybe.

Louisville has picked up a bit lately but Pitt has forged an identity much like the city itself: hard-nosed, physical and blunt. The Cardinals are 2-2 in the last four games which is an improvement, but they’re still giving up a ton of points: 92 to FSU, 94 to Syracuse, 67 to Georgia Tech and 89 to BC.

That works out to 85.5 a game, which is not good. This Tech team has shown that it can get hot from outside and given Louisville’s weak defense, we could see the Yellow Jackets having a big three point outing.

You don’t want to write off NC State just yet but Clemson is playing very well and Littlejohn, along with Cameron, is the last of the original ACC pits. And for an interesting twist, Clemson has really picked up since Pack transfer Jack Clark has become a bigger factor.

From a conference point of view, you’d like to see Wake Forest, Clemson and Pitt continue to win. We listened to the Field of 68 Podcast Friday and they saw Clemson as a #4 seed and Wake as a bubble team and obviously we’d like to see Jeff Capel succeed.

But that’s all decided on the court, so we’ll see.

Saturday’s ACC Action

Wake Forest @ Virginia || 12:00 || ESPN2

Virginia Tech @ UNC || 2:00 || ACCN

Duke @ Florida State || 2:00 || ESPN

Miami @ Boston College || 4:00 || ACCN

Syracuse @ Georgia Tech || 5:30 || CW

Louisville @ Pitt || 6:30 || ACCN

NC State @ Clemson || 7:45 || CW

ACC Standings