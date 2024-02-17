Some Fun Brotherhood Notes

Three interesting alum notes for Saturday, starting with Paolo Banchero then on to some interesting stories from the past.

Banchero is in Indianapolis for the All-Star game which is pretty amazing for a 21-year-old. You may not know much about his family history, but his family has a very interesting business history in Seattle. The Bancheros have owned a meat business for nearly 100 years. This story is an interesting combination of that history and how the people he grew up around see him. It’s a pretty fun read.

By the way, Banchero picked up $25,000 on a hilarious bet Friday night.

Okay, on to the fun stuff.

First up! Dahntay Jones, who explains those infamous pushups at Virginia. According to Jones, the pushups were “an FU to Coach K,” which is pretty hilarious.

And secondly, Shane Battier went on The Draymond Green Show and explained why he ruled out Michigan State: it was because Tom Izzo wanted him to put on 40 lbs. and become a power forward. It’s classic Izzo, but Battier wasn’t buying it. Mike Krzyzewski and Dean Smith wanted him as a power forward and that made more sense.

By the way, another Battier story but from memory: when Battier decided on Duke, he called Smith and told him and apparently Smith just said something like “okay” and hung up.

Later he said he had been asleep and didn’t mean to be rude.