YouTube Gold: 2014’s One Shining Moment

There’s been a sort-of debate lately about whether or not UConn is a so-called Blue Blood.

First, it’s not like some sort of club. And second, let’s sub in the word elite and then it makes a lot more sense.

Historically, the elite programs are Kansas, Kentucky and Indiana. UCLA, Duke and UNC joined in the 1960’s. Duke and UNC stayed while UCLA faded, which was inevitable after John Wooden retired (Indiana has faded too but the infrastructure for greatness is still there).

What’s the argument against UConn? That they’ve only been on the big stage since 1999?

Okay, but look at it this way: not many teams have won multiple championships with different coaches. That’s a much more exclusive club. Off the top, it includes Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, UCLA, Louisville (although the 2013 championship was vacated) and UConn.

And of those, as far as we can remember, only Kentucky, UNC and UConn have won multiple national championships under more than two coaches.

UConn has three with Jim Calhoun, one with Kevin Ollie and one with Danny Hurley. Five in 24 years seems pretty elite.

2014 was Ollie’s year, before his contentious departure, so let’s look at that One Shining Moment with a Husky tint.

This One Shining Moment (OSM) starts with a slight difference, a shift between cheerleader shots (CS) and Cute Kid Shots (CKS). One teammate pounds another in the chest before we get another pair of CS followed by a Hoop Haka (HH) from Albany. The UConn cheerleaders then come out followed by a very into-it cymbalist from the Memphis pep band.

Then we see the Memphis team do their own HH, more cheerleaders, an unidentified band and then another. The guy who is on cowbell is really into what he’s doing. Then it’s a couple of fan shots.

Then it’s on to Luther Vandross for the tip-off, which is one of the best tip-off shots of the entire series.

After that there are a couple of unidentified players, then Tennessee’s Darius Thompson hits a streaking Jordan McRae for a massive dunk.

Three UConn players get the “shooting star” spot and one points to the heavens - foreshadowing! Nicely done.

Tom Izzo walks on to the court to “all the years” line looking tense. His one championship came in 2000. Will he ever get another? Will the Big Ten?

For the first time, there is a workout montage at the “just how hard you work” spot, with weights and all. A bit off key, but okay.

Cleanthony Early gets the “now it shows” spot as he runs down court with his arms spread wide in triumph.

Texas’ Cameron Ridley hits a classic game winner over Arizona State’s 7-2 Jordan Bachynski. Harvard’s Brandyn Curry and Siyani Chambers celebrate a win over Cincinnati, then North Dakota State’s Lawrence Alexander is thrilled to upset Oklahoma. Then after a coach runs in glee, Mercer celebrates its upset over Duke. The next shot, of Amile Jefferson and Rodney Hood, is pretty sad, but better days are ahead for the Blue Devils.

Charlotte native Kevin Canevari does a little dance you might remember after the big win.

Creighton coach Gregg McDermott hugs his son, Doug, after the Blue Jays fall to the Bears and Doug’s spectacular college career comes to a close.

Two players on the floor at the “blink of an eye” line, including Ohio State pest and legend Aaron Craft. San Diego State’s Xaivier Thames and Arizona’s Aaron Gordon have a nice sportsmanship moment.

Iowa State gets a moment then Harvard’s Wesley Saunders comforts teammate Chambers after the Crimson loses to Michigan State. This earned the “win or lose” slot.

Wisconsin’s Sam Dekker has a moment of triumph then Stanford’s Chasson Randle does the jersey pop and shares “inside you knew” with the Dayton locker room. Then Kentucky’s Julius Randle and Dakari Johnson have a wonderful moment, looking for all the world like 12-year-olds. How pure is that?

Someone we can’t recognize is bummed out then Steven F. Austin rushes the court after upsetting VCU. Lumberjack Desmond Haymond splits “knew you were alive” with Virginia’s rather excited bench.

Tarboro native and Louisville Cardinal Montrezl Harrell gets the “beat of your heart”slot while Florida’s Dorian Finney-Smith gets a big block and “the wind in your face” before Louisville’s Luke Hancock gets an elbow in the face from Saint Louis’s Rob Loe.

Then there’s an apparent CS, followed by a CKS and a Kentucky fan who is praying hard but probably not getting the answer she wanted.

Four dunks follow in rapid sequence as Luther builds to “more than a race” as Michigan’s Nik Staukus goes up for a dunk.

Harrell gets a dunk against Kentucky then Kansas’ Frank Mason hits teammate Andrew Wiggins for an alley-oop.

The brilliant Tyler Ennis hits Jerami Grant for a Syracuse dunk then UNC’s JP Tokoto pulls off a spectacular spin move.

Kentucky’s Aaron Harrison then knocks Michigan out in the Elite Eight and then the UConn staff celebrates a win.

Hometown kid Scottie Wilbekin gets a bit of Gator celebration but the next guy is hurting. Naturally he’s paired with the second half of “win or lose.”

Frank “the Tank” Kaminsky celebrates a Final Four berth with his team before UConn’s DeAndre Daniels slams one home over and then Ryan Boatright gets a hug from his mom.

After a teary shot from (we think) a Badger someone gets a dad hug and then it’s on to the title game.

There are only three shots in that section, surprisingly brief, before Ollie holds up four fingers signifying UConn’s national championships at that point.

Boatright falls to his knees as the streamers fall and then we see UConn celebrate, holding the trophy high in a storm of confetti.