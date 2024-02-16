Duke Drops A Tough One At Virginia Tech, 61-56

Duke laid a pretty solid beating on Virginia Tech nearly a month ago, winning 63-46 in Cameron.

It was a different story and a much tighter game in Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech prevailed Thursday night, 61-56.

Duke was in this game but in the fourth quarter, foul trouble really limited the Blue Devils ability to defend Hokie star Elizabeth Kitley, daughter of former Wake Forest big man Ralph Kitley, who graduated in 1990.

She was unstoppable at the end, but with Oluchi Okananwa, Kennedy Brown and Jadyn Donovan all with four fouls, it was a needle that Duke just couldn’t thread.

With the loss, the Blue Devils fall to 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the ACC. Even so, Duke has shown they can compete at a high level and there’s still a good bit of the season left to make their case. The next chance comes on Monday when Notre Dame comes to Cameron.