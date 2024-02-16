YouTube Gold: 2013’s One Shining Moment

In 2013, Louisville, Wichita State, Syracuse and Michigan reached the Final Four and Louisville knocked off the Wolverines to win the title, which was subsequently vacated after scandal at the soon-to-be ACC school.

In fact, everything from 2010-2014 was wiped out because Louisville “[arranged] striptease dances and sex acts for prospects, student-athletes and others.”

But we have video, so the Cards must have actually been pretty good despite the 0-0 record.

The 2013 One Shining Moment starts with four cheerleader shots before showing a mostly empty arena as it gets prepped and starts to fill up for game time.

Then we get three Hoop Hakas, the Buckeye mascot drumming and Saint Louis big man John Manning being introduced. We get a shot of the Michigan crowd next then a couple of Southern Jaguar cheerleaders. A team either dancing or doing a drill follows then a Cute Kid Shot (CKS) in shades. Then we get two more cheerleaders shots, another Hoop Haka and a Miami fan doing a Hurricane hand sign.

The tip-off shot is from a longer distance than we usually see, then Marquette’s Chris Otule jostles with a Syracuse player. A Kansas State player looks completely locked in as Luther Vandross sings “there you are” before Ohio State’s Aaron Craft and Iona’s Lamont Jones chase a loose ball at the “running for your life” line. Dunk City’s Sherwood Brown and Seth Curry share the “shooting star” line. Look at Curry’s glee!

Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim does a little anxiety jig before Tom Izzo turns away in disgust. Louisville’s Peyton Siva threads a needle to Chane Benahan at “just how hard you worked” and shortly after that, Kansas Jayhawk Ben McLemore gets to dunk on “now it shows.”

Michigan State’s Adreian Payne exults in triumph as he runs down court and then Mason Plumlee gets off an old-fashioned hook shot at “all on the line.”

Then we hit a Miami stretch with Shane Larkin and Rion Brown celebrating before Larkin and Tonye Jekiri have a mid-air bump. Finally, coach Jim Larranaga dances like Muhammad Ali in the locker room to the delight of his Hurricanes.

Gonzaga’s Kelly Olynyk gets a slam jam bam then we see Minnesota’s Tubby Smith, who had already started his long slide down the profession, shaking hands with, we think, UCLA’s Ben Howland, who would soon start his own decline.

Two players we can’t recognize from the back console each other and then UNC’s PJ Hairston does the surrender vulture, which, as it turns out, was personally prophetic. Saint Mary’s Matthew Dellavedova is comforted by Kyle Rowley.

A few seconds later, LaSalle’s Taylor Dunn leapfrogs onto the court as Vandross starts to sing “win or-”. VCU’s Briante Weber get the “lose” as he walks off with his arm around Shaka Smart.

Marquette’s Davonte Gardner pumps his fist at “you always did your best” as teammate Chris Otule stares into the camera. It looks like Peyton Siva getting “inside you knew” then two Jayhawks meet and Arizona’s Mark Lyons flashes a sign.

Michigan’s Tim Hardaway Jr. pounds his chest as teammate Jordan Morgan rushes on to the court, presumably after beating Florida to get to the Final Four.

An alley-oop follows then we see Butler’s Brad Stevens show as much emotion as he’s ever shown during a game with a fist pump before Dunk City’s Chase Fielder slams one home.

Rick Pitino gets a player hug at “knew you were alive” then Cardinal Chane Benahan beats his heart as does Ole Miss’s Marshall Henderson who, if you can believe it, started at Utah. That would have been fascinating to watch.

Then (we think) Memphis Tiger Stan Simpson soars for a beautifully timed block just before someone leaves the court bloodied at “more than a contest.”

There are a couple of semi-random shots then four dunks then Ohio State hits a buzzer beater. Look at the bench and Greg Paulus makes a cameo.

Tommy Amaker’s Harvard team knocks out New Mexico before Victor Oladipo hits a big shot then Michigan gets one over Kansas.

A bloated Derrick Coleman celebrates with the Syracuse fans before Kevin Ware is taken out on a stretcher after a dreadful injury during the Midwest Regional Finals. If you’ve never seen it, do yourself a favor - don’t look it up. Seriously. Just don’t.

There are some moments of Louisville triumph before a shot of Wichita State’s Carl Hall roars in a moment of triumph - and then another! The rare back-to-back shot.

Then it’s a little Syracuse montage followed by Luke Hancock with a beautiful move for the ’Ville - and he also gets the back-to-back treatment.

Then it’s on to the championship montage between Michigan and Louisville which naturally favors the Cardinals. The streamers fall, the nets come down and the trophy is held high. Louisville is national champions!

But only until 2018, when the NCAA vacated it.

Next up - UConn’s championship under Kevin Ollie, who