DBR Bites #35 - Heading To Tally

The Duke Blue Devils embark on a three game road trip that will go a long way toward determining who will be the #1 seed in the ACC Tournament. It starts in Tallahassee with a matchup against the always tall and deep Florida State Seminoles.

After a few seasons of being near the top of the ACC standings, FSU has taken a bit of a step back but they are still a very dangerous opponent. The Duke Basketball Roundup has a breakdown of what FSU does well and where they struggle so you can know what to look for in this important contest.

Plus, after the break, the DBR Podcast chats a bit about JJ Redick’s new gig at ESPN/ABC as part of the team that will be calling the NBA Finals. JJ continues to ascend in the world of broadcasting, becoming the latest Dukie to be a significant voice in the global conversation about basketball.