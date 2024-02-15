 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Bites #35 - Heading To Tally

As a three-game road swing starts up.

By JD King
Wake Forest v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 12: Mark Mitchell #25 and Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils react during the second half of the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 12, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 77-69.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils embark on a three game road trip that will go a long way toward determining who will be the #1 seed in the ACC Tournament. It starts in Tallahassee with a matchup against the always tall and deep Florida State Seminoles.

After a few seasons of being near the top of the ACC standings, FSU has taken a bit of a step back but they are still a very dangerous opponent. The Duke Basketball Roundup has a breakdown of what FSU does well and where they struggle so you can know what to look for in this important contest.

Plus, after the break, the DBR Podcast chats a bit about JJ Redick’s new gig at ESPN/ABC as part of the team that will be calling the NBA Finals. JJ continues to ascend in the world of broadcasting, becoming the latest Dukie to be a significant voice in the global conversation about basketball.

