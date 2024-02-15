Board Games

Three months ago Arizona came to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Duke had not suffered defeat in nearly two years, and departed with a 78-73 win in the second game of the 2023-24 season.

Not only fans were taken aback by the unexpected outcome. So were basketball pundits; much was made of the 45-33 disparity on the boards, 15-8 at the offensive end, even though rebounding was never a Duke emphasis.

With more or less three guards as starters, the Devils were tied with the top-15 Wildcats with 47 seconds to go, only to fall short.

That was one of 9 times in the Blue Devils’ first 22 starts they were outrebounded, plus a wash in a Dec. 2 loss at Georgia Tech.

Nor has the situation improved markedly since the turn of the year. Duke has been outrebounded in 6 of its last 11 games. Yet in all but two of those contests – against Pitt at Cameron and at Chapel Hill – it emerged victorious, generally outshooting opponents from 3-point range and at the line.

Through it all Duke managed to rank second in the ACC in rebounding defense and in team assists versus turnovers, and fourth in rebounding margin. A standing of ninth in ACC rebounding offense, combined with the stats previously cited, clearly indicates Jon Scheyer’s coaching focus.

Rebound margin rarely was a strong point of emphasis for Mike Krzyzewski’s clubs. Only four of his players — Shelden Williams in 2005, Williams again in 2006, Jabari Parker in 2014 and Marvin Bagley III in 2018 – paced the ACC in rebounds per game in his 42-year tenure.

Coach K’s Devils led the league in rebound margin 4 times – 1986, 1988, 1989, 2010 – each time ascending to the Final Four. Scheyer’s first squad led the ACC in rebounding edge in 2023, as the Blue Devils quietly paced the league at 7.9 boards per contest. They lasted two rounds in the NCAAs.

Through nearly two dozen games this season Duke enjoyed a 4.2 rebound margin, the second time it hit that level in the past 3 years. The Devils did as well only 14 times since the 1981 season, Krzyzewski’s first. Coach K took 3 years to marshal a squad that built a positive margin of rebounds per game. Scheyer and Co. took one.