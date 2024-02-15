ACC Roundup - Notre Dame Wins Second Straight, Clemson Glides And Miami Slides

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, Notre Dame nipped Georgia Tech 58-55 and Clemson conquered Miami 77-60.

After Notre Dame’s win, Georgia Tech is 10-15 while Notre Dame is 9-16. The Yellow Jackets are now tied for dead last in the ACC while Notre Dame is one spot above them. So why would we say they are two of the most intriguing teams in the ACC?

That’s easy: coaching.

Both teams have limited talent but both have also at times gone toe-to-toe with much better teams. Georgia Tech has upset Duke, Clemson and UNC, while Notre Dame gave South Carolina a very solid game, beat Virginia senseless, barely lost to NC State and gave Duke a really tough time in early January.

Stoudamire had a solid NBA career but he played for Lute Olson and he was willing to work his way up. He had multiple assistant jobs and was head coach at Pacific before going to work for Brad Stevens with the Boston Celtics.

Shrewsberry got his dose of Stevens too, first as an assistant at Butler and then again with the Celtics. He showed a lot of potential at Penn State before moving back to Indiana to take the Notre Dame job.

This year, Shrewsberry got the best of Stoudamire twice. In Wednesday night’s game, Markus Burton won the battle of the freshman point guards, outscoring Tech counterpart Naithan George 18-5. He also had five assists and five steals. George had four rebounds and four assists.

Notre Dame shot poorly, just 31.6 overall and 19.2 from behind the line (5-26) to Tech’s 45.8 percent overall and 33.3 percent from behind the line. So why did Notre Dame win?

A lot of it is due to free throws: the Irish shot 17-22 to 6-11 for Georgia Tech.

But Notre Dame also pounded the boards, getting 24/16 to 26/5 for the Yellow Jackets.

And the Irish really shut Georgia Tech down at the end of the game, limiting Tech to one basket in the final 4:30.

It’s going to take a little while but there’s no question in our mind that Shrewsberry is going to succeed in South Bend and his team may ultimately challenge Virginia for the best defense. And if they can beat Louisville Saturday, Notre Dame may have something it hasn’t had in a good while: a three-game win streak.

Stoudamire has shown signs too, not least of all being willing to be an assistant for quite some time. Unlike a lot of NBA players, he paid his coaching dues.

We also expect the talent to improve sharply on both teams, perhaps by next year.

Clemson and Miami were tied 57-57 with 6:09 left to play. Clemson had another 17 points in it; Miami managed just three. Ultimately, Clemson closed out on a 24-3 run.

Impressively, Clemson held Miami’s perimeter starters - Nijel Pack, Matthew Cleveland and Wooga Poplar - to just 20 points.

And none of them were by Pack.

Clemson nearly shut Norchad Omier out in the first half, holding him to just two points.

With the loss, Miami, expected to have a big year, falls to 15-10 and 6-8 in the ACC. Clemson, meanwhile, has rebounded from an earlier skid and is now 17-7 and 7-6 in the conference.

With the win, Clemson is now in a four-way tie for fifth place. Also in that tier: Pitt, NC State and Florida State. Things can still change, but from here, it looks like Clemson and Pitt have the best chances of earning an NCAA bid.

Clemson has a relatively easy path the rest of the way: NC State at home, Georgia Tech down there, FSU and Pitt at home, Notre Dame on the road then Syracuse at home before closing out at Wake Forest.

Pitt gets Louisville at home, Wake on the road, Virginia Tech at home, Clemson and BC on the road before closing with FSU and NC State at home.

No more games until Saturday, when highlights include Wake Forest at Virginia and Virginia Tech at UNC, where we’ll see if the Tar Heels have figured out how to get out of their recent funk.

ACC Standings