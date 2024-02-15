YouTube Gold: 2012’s One Shining Moment

2012 was arguably the peak of John Calipari’s one-and-done revolution at Kentucky. You could make an argument for the 2015 team, which nearly ran the table before losing to Wisconsin, but 2012 won the national championship and therefore was the focus of that year’s One Shining Moment.

It starts with the traditional cheerleader shots, four in this version, before Ohio does the basketball answer to the Haka only it’s designed to excite, not intimidate. Importantly, their dance faces in while a Haka faces (and menaces) the opponent.

A UNC fan in a goofy hat plays air trumpet to the delight of his young son. Wisconsin runs through the tunnel, then the Norfolk State cheerleaders get a moment before we get the first presidential appearance that we’ve seen in any OSM as Barack Obama enjoys himself.

Then it’s the first Cute Kid Shot (CKS) as a baby Indiana fan starts to learn the ways of her tribe. Then it’s Florida State cheerleaders and another squad in short shorts and cowboy hats.

Baylor is introduced wearing shirts that read One Team One God One Goal. Marquette gets us pumped up as Luther Vandross begins to sing.

The ball is tipped and they cut to a pensive Gonzaga Zag - we think it’s Sam Dower - next to West Virginia’s Dominique Ruledge then Ohio’s Nick Kellogg gets a cameo.

Mason Plumlee gets the “running for your life” spot which Duke pretty much was against Lehigh. Then we see Kentucky’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Oddly, CBS almost always has someone shooting at this point, but Kidd-Gilchrist was such a great leader that he deserved being singled out like that.

Louisville’s Rick Pitino is next and he looks like a big cat stalking something on the savannah.

Someone got clever and paired Kidd-Gilchrist and Baylor’s A.J. Walton pointing in different directions as Vandross sings “no one knows.” Well done, CBS, well done.

Gonzaga’s David Stockton, son of you-know-who, runs into Mountaineer Rutledge and both go down at the “just how hard you work” line. Then Thad Motta and Ohio State pain in the ass Aaron Craft have a Hoosiers (the movie, not the team) sort of moment and yes, it shows. Baylor’s Quincy Acy goes up for a powerful dunk in their god-awful lime green uniform as two Xavier players look on helplessly.

UNC’s John Henson is excited and nearly punches the camera. Wisconsin’s Rob Wilson and Jordan Taylor celebrate a narrow win over Vanderbilt then Gonzaga’s Guy Edi gets a big dunk over West Virginia. DeShawn Thomas and William Buford do a mid-air bump.

Florida’s Patric Young gets a big dunk over Louisville and can we just say Rick Pitino is a great coach but his uniforms are nearly always ugly. Just look back. You know it’s true. His personal fashion sense is really keen, so the uniforms are a mystery.

Two Iona kids leave ether court with one tenderly consoling the other at “the time is short” and then we see a Notre Dame player weeping on the bench. A Davidson player sees the ball slip away while he is helpless, prone on the court and then a Baylor player makes a funny face before someone else covers his as the game presumably unravels.

Scoop Jardine relishes a Syracuse basket before a shot of New Mexico’s Kendall Williams celebrates (“win”) and an unidentified player knows the game is almost over (“lose”).

Norfolk State’s Kyle O’Quinn is living his dream and ecstatic after upsetting Missouri.

Lehigh’s John Adams blows by Austin Rivers as Lehigh gets an epic upset

Shortly after that, Kansas guard Tyshawn Taylor pumps his fist as Vandross sings “you were alive.”

The “beat of the heart” splits between Marquette’s Jae Crowder and Michigan’s Tim Hardaway Jr.

UNC’s Tyler Zeller gets a major rejection before Kentucky’s Kyle Wiltjer hits the floor hard. It’s an overhead camera so you get a good sense of the impact. Ouch!

Cincinnati’s Sean Kilpatrick roars as FSU’s Deividas Dulkys semi-smiles. Maybe it’s a grimace. A Zag sends an opponent reeling as we approach “a race.”

Iowa State’s 6-3 Chris Allen gets a dunk off over Kentucky’s Davis, something he’s probably still talking about, then it’s another CKS of a little ISU fan flexing.

Louisville’s Peyton Siva overcomes the shame of the ugly unis and gets a gorgeous pass to Kyle Kuric for a layup. UNC’s Stillman White, who we always thought was an admirable player, can’t handle Jayhawk Taylor as Kansas gets a little payback on Ol’ Roy Williams.

NC State’s Lorenzo Brown and DeShawn Painter celebrate a win over Georgetown, then Cincy and the ‘Ville get their own bit of joy.

Michigan State players console each other on the bench, an Ohio State player looks resigned to his fate - Big Ten in March, what can you say? - before two Ohio players bump chests but don't look very happy. Then Cody Zeller - you can really spot a Zeller in a crowd, can’t you? - gets a dunk for Indiana. Kentucky’s Terrence Jones gets a dunk followed by Kidd-Gilchrist, who enjoys his own big play.

Bill Self encourages the Jayhawks from the sideline before the Unibrow pumps his fist.

KU’s Jeff Withey celebrates with the fans and gets the rare back-to-back shot just before we move to the championship montage where Davis gets a monster block, then Jones goes up, Self has a look that says reality is settling in, Marquis Teague gets a nice layup off a Kidd-Gilchrist pass and soon the celebration is on. The video closes with Davis and a couple of teammates mussing up Calipari’s hair.

The best thing about the NCAA tournament, and these videos catch it, is that the corruption and ugliness that surround the game fall away and all you have left is the glory of the game itself as played by teenage boys and young men. And it affects everybody, and in a wonderful way too.