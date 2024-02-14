Kara Lawson Gets A Big Opportunity

Kara Lawson continues to get great career breaks. First she played for Pat Summitt at Tennessee and we’re sure she absorbed great lessons there. Then she worked for Brad Stevens in Boston and got to spend some time around Duke’s Coach K. And she’s coached internationally for some time.

Now though she gets a real plum: she’ll be an assistant coach with Team USA as the Americans go to Paris for the 2024 games. Here’s what she told the Duke Chronicle about the honor: “One of the greatest periods of growth for me as a coach was that month I spent with USA Basketball. Getting a chance to work with all the people on the staff, the coaches meetings, learning, scheming, scouting, all those things made me a lot better.”

Cheryl Reeve, who coaches the Minnesota Lynx and Team USA, said this about Lawson when the U.S. team played Duke earlier in the season: “Kara, what just oozes off of her is just a love for the game. Certainly, Kara, the person that she is, I think that she’s the epitome of USA Basketball. Kara is a junkie, she’s a basketball junkie.”

Sounds like she’s in the right place and at the right time.